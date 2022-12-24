Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2023 Auction: Full List of Uncapped Indian Players That Landed Contracts at Auction

By
Indian uncapped players that landed contracts at IPL 2023 Auction
Indian uncapped players that landed contracts at IPL 2023 Auction

The IPL 2023 Auction witnessed some records being smashed and some unknown players land Indian Premier League contracts for the next season of Indian Premier League after getting picked up by one of the 10 franchises.

406 players had registered their names for the IPL Auction 2023, which took place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Koch on Friday (December 23). A total of 171 players went under the hammer with 80 players finding a home in IPL.

Among the 80 that were sold, 35 were capped, 44 were uncapped and 1 was an Associate Nation player, including 29 overseas. And among the 44 uncapped players that were sold in the auction, 42 were from India.

The IPL Auction opened with bidding war for star all-rounders, which ended up breaking the record for most expensive player in IPL after England's Sam Curran was roped in by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 18.50 Crore.

IPL 2023 Auction in a Nutshell: Biggest buys, Surprise Bids, Money Spent, Squads UpdateIPL 2023 Auction in a Nutshell: Biggest buys, Surprise Bids, Money Spent, Squads Update

Curran was not the only player that landed a big pay cheque as his compatriot Ben Stokes to fetched Rs 16.25 Crore from Chennai Super Kings and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 Crore.

Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook too earned big sums as Sunrisers Hyderabad landed the two international batters, while Shivam Mavi was the most expensive uncapped buy followed by Mukesh Kumar.

Now, let's take a look at the uncapped players that were sold at the auction apart from the two overseas uncapped stars Donovan Ferreira and Duane Jansen.

List of Uncapped Indian Players Sold in IPL Auction 2023

Player State/Association Role Base Price Team Winning Bid
Shivam Mavi Uttar Pradesh Bowler Rs 40 Lakhs GT Rs 6 Crore
Mukesh Kumar Bengal Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs DC Rs 5.5 Crore
Vivrant Sharma Jammu Kashmir All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs SRH Rs 2.60 Crore
Mayank Dagar Himachal Pradesh All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs SRH Rs 1.80 Crore
KS Bharat Andhra Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs GT Rs 1.20 Crore
N Jagadeesan Tamil Nadu Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs KKR Rs 90 Lakhs
Rajan Kumar Uttarakhand Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs RCB Rs 70 Lakhs
Nishant Sindhu Haryana All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs CSK Rs 60 Lakhs
Varun Arora Himachal Pradesh Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs KKR Rs 60 Lakhs
Avinash Singh Jammu Kashmir Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs RCB Rs 60 Lakhs
Yash Thakur Vidarbha Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs LSG Rs 45 Lakhs
Harpreet Bhatia Chhattisgarh Batter Rs 20 Lakhs PBKS Rs 40 Lakhs
Asif KM Kerala Bowler Rs 30 Lakhs RR Rs 30 Lakhs
Upendra Singh Yadav Railways Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs SRH Rs 25 Lakhs
Shaik Rasheed Andhra Batter Rs 20 Lakhs CSK Rs 20 Lakhs
Anmolpreet Singh Punjab Batter Rs 20 Lakhs SRH Rs 20 Lakhs
Sanvir Singh Punjab All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs SRH Rs 20 Lakhs
Samarth Vyas Saurashtra All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs SRH Rs 20 Lakhs
Murugan Ashwin Tamil Nadu Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs RR Rs 20 Lakhs
Himanshu Sharma Rajasthan Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs RCB Rs 20 Lakhs
Manoj Bhandage Karnataka All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs RCB Rs 20 Lakhs
Prerak Mankad Saurashtra All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs LSG Rs 20 Lakhs
Urvil Patel Gujarat Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs GT Rs 20 Lakhs
Vishnu Vinod Kerala Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs MI Rs 20 Lakhs
Vidwath Kaverappa Karnataka Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs PBKS Rs 20 Lakhs
Suyash Sharma Delhi Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs KKR Rs 20 Lakhs
Shams Mulani Mumbai All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs MI Rs 20 Lakhs
Swapnil Singh Uttarakhand All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs LSG Rs 20 Lakhs
Nitish Kumar Reddy Andhra Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs SRH Rs 20 Lakhs
Kunal Rathore Rajasthan Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs RR Rs 20 Lakhs
Sonu Yadav Tamil Nadu All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs RCB Rs 20 Lakhs
Kulwant Khejroliya Delhi Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs KKR Rs 20 Lakhs
Ajay Mandal Chhattisgarh All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs CSK Rs 20 Lakhs
Mohith Rathee Services All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs PBKS Rs 20 Lakhs
Nehal Wadhera Punjab All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs MI Rs 20 Lakhs
Bhagath Varma Hyderabad All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs CSK Rs 20 Lakhs
Shivam Singh Punjab All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs PBKS Rs 20 Lakhs
Akash Vashisht Himachal Pradesh All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs RR Rs 20 Lakhs
Yudhvir Charak Jammu Kashmir All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs LSG Rs 20 Lakhs
Raghav Goyal Mumbai All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs MI Rs 20 Lakhs
Abdul PA Kerala All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs RR Rs 20 Lakhs
Comments

MORE IPL 2023 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 18:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 24, 2022
Click to comments