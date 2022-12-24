IPL 2023 Auction: Full List of Uncapped Indian Players That Landed Contracts at Auction

406 players had registered their names for the IPL Auction 2023, which took place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Koch on Friday (December 23). A total of 171 players went under the hammer with 80 players finding a home in IPL.

Among the 80 that were sold, 35 were capped, 44 were uncapped and 1 was an Associate Nation player, including 29 overseas. And among the 44 uncapped players that were sold in the auction, 42 were from India.

The IPL Auction opened with bidding war for star all-rounders, which ended up breaking the record for most expensive player in IPL after England's Sam Curran was roped in by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 18.50 Crore.

Curran was not the only player that landed a big pay cheque as his compatriot Ben Stokes to fetched Rs 16.25 Crore from Chennai Super Kings and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 Crore.

Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook too earned big sums as Sunrisers Hyderabad landed the two international batters, while Shivam Mavi was the most expensive uncapped buy followed by Mukesh Kumar.

Now, let's take a look at the uncapped players that were sold at the auction apart from the two overseas uncapped stars Donovan Ferreira and Duane Jansen.

List of Uncapped Indian Players Sold in IPL Auction 2023

Player State/Association Role Base Price Team Winning Bid Shivam Mavi Uttar Pradesh Bowler Rs 40 Lakhs GT Rs 6 Crore Mukesh Kumar Bengal Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs DC Rs 5.5 Crore Vivrant Sharma Jammu Kashmir All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs SRH Rs 2.60 Crore Mayank Dagar Himachal Pradesh All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs SRH Rs 1.80 Crore KS Bharat Andhra Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs GT Rs 1.20 Crore N Jagadeesan Tamil Nadu Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs KKR Rs 90 Lakhs Rajan Kumar Uttarakhand Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs RCB Rs 70 Lakhs Nishant Sindhu Haryana All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs CSK Rs 60 Lakhs Varun Arora Himachal Pradesh Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs KKR Rs 60 Lakhs Avinash Singh Jammu Kashmir Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs RCB Rs 60 Lakhs Yash Thakur Vidarbha Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs LSG Rs 45 Lakhs Harpreet Bhatia Chhattisgarh Batter Rs 20 Lakhs PBKS Rs 40 Lakhs Asif KM Kerala Bowler Rs 30 Lakhs RR Rs 30 Lakhs Upendra Singh Yadav Railways Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs SRH Rs 25 Lakhs Shaik Rasheed Andhra Batter Rs 20 Lakhs CSK Rs 20 Lakhs Anmolpreet Singh Punjab Batter Rs 20 Lakhs SRH Rs 20 Lakhs Sanvir Singh Punjab All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs SRH Rs 20 Lakhs Samarth Vyas Saurashtra All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs SRH Rs 20 Lakhs Murugan Ashwin Tamil Nadu Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs RR Rs 20 Lakhs Himanshu Sharma Rajasthan Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs RCB Rs 20 Lakhs Manoj Bhandage Karnataka All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs RCB Rs 20 Lakhs Prerak Mankad Saurashtra All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs LSG Rs 20 Lakhs Urvil Patel Gujarat Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs GT Rs 20 Lakhs Vishnu Vinod Kerala Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs MI Rs 20 Lakhs Vidwath Kaverappa Karnataka Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs PBKS Rs 20 Lakhs Suyash Sharma Delhi Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs KKR Rs 20 Lakhs Shams Mulani Mumbai All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs MI Rs 20 Lakhs Swapnil Singh Uttarakhand All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs LSG Rs 20 Lakhs Nitish Kumar Reddy Andhra Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs SRH Rs 20 Lakhs Kunal Rathore Rajasthan Wicketkeeper Rs 20 Lakhs RR Rs 20 Lakhs Sonu Yadav Tamil Nadu All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs RCB Rs 20 Lakhs Kulwant Khejroliya Delhi Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs KKR Rs 20 Lakhs Ajay Mandal Chhattisgarh All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs CSK Rs 20 Lakhs Mohith Rathee Services All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs PBKS Rs 20 Lakhs Nehal Wadhera Punjab All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs MI Rs 20 Lakhs Bhagath Varma Hyderabad All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs CSK Rs 20 Lakhs Shivam Singh Punjab All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs PBKS Rs 20 Lakhs Akash Vashisht Himachal Pradesh All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs RR Rs 20 Lakhs Yudhvir Charak Jammu Kashmir All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs LSG Rs 20 Lakhs Raghav Goyal Mumbai All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs MI Rs 20 Lakhs Abdul PA Kerala All Rounder Rs 20 Lakhs RR Rs 20 Lakhs