IPL 2023 Auction: Top Five uncapped buys from the auction

Like previous years, the uncapped Indian players have also had a decent outing at the auction table. The previous editions have seen uncapped players like Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Pawan Negi and Varun Chakravarthy earn huge bids.

This year also saw many uncapped players fetch big bids from the franchisees as they made a significant bolstering of their squad.

IPL 2023 Auction Top Five Uncapped Buys:

1. Shivam Mavi

Team: Gujarat Titans

Price: INR 6 Crore

Shivam Mavi was released by Kolkata Knight Riders prior to the auction. But the UP spearhead has again fetched a decent amount from this auction. Defending Champions Gujarat Titans have acquired the fast bowler for a price of INR 6 crore, the highest in this auction.

The youngster's base price was INR 40 Lakh, and it took a fifteen-fold rise as the former KKR bowler will now don the Titans' shirt.

2. Mukesh Kumar

Team: Delhi Capitals

Price: INR 5.50 Crore

Mukesh Kumar will be playing for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL. The Bengal pacer has been in decent form for both his state and in his recent outings for India A. He was a net bowler for the Capitals last season.

3. Vivrant Sharma

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Price: INR 2.60 Crore

Vivrant Sharma, a leg-spinner from Jammu and Kashmir, has been signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping 2.6 crore.

4. Mayank Dagar

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Price: INR 1.80 Crore

Mayank Dagar has joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 26-year-old all-rounder from Himachal Pradesh has done exceedingly well for his state in the recent season and has got his reward with an IPL contract.

5. Srikar Bharat

Team: Gujarat Titans

Price: INR 1.20 Crore

Srikar Bharat will be playing for Gujarat Titans next season. He has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past and is touted to be an important cog of the Champions jigsaw. The 29-year-old will be hoping to resurrect his career at his new abode.