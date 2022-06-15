IPL 2023 Broadcast Channel and Live Streaming App in India: All you need to know

The value per IPL match made more than a 100 per cent jump from the previous Rs 54.5 crore to above Rs 118.02 crore, making it the second most expensive sports league in the world. The per match value (USD 14.61 million) of IPL is second only to NFL where every match is worth USD 17 million.

Disney Star retained their Indian sub-continent TV rights by paying Rs 23,575 crore (Rs 57.5 crore/game) while Viacom18 bagged the digital rights with a winning bid of Rs 23,578 crore.

This is the first instance when the BCCI has sold the IPL broadcasting rights for television and digital separately.

Here we take a look at the TV channels and the live streaming platform details for IPL 2023:

IPL 2023 Teams:

The sixteenth edition of the IPL will once again witness 10 teams battling it out for the coveted trophy. Gujarat Titans - who are the winners of the IPL 2022 - will be looking to defend their title next year.

When will IPL 2023 Start?

The IPL 2023 will most likely be held between March end and May end as the tournament will be hosting 74 matches (70 league and 4 playoffs).

Where will IPL 2023 be held?

The IPL 2023 in all probability be held in India unless there is a COVID-19 pandemic threat.

Where to watch IPL 2023 in India?

TV Channels: Star Sports Network will be broadcasting all the IPL 2023 matches in the subcontinent.

Live Streaming: Viacom18's Voot app (OTT platform) will live stream all the matches of IPL 2023 in the subcontinent. The users will have to take a subscription for 'Voot Select' just like Disney+Hostar.