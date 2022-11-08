IPL 2023: KKR name Ryan Ten Doeschate as fielding coach, promote James Foster as assistant coach

KKR has named former Netherlands skipper Ryan Ten Doeschate as the team's fielding coach. The 42-year-old Dutch all-round was part of KKR's title-winning campaign in 2012 and 2014.

Ten Doeschate is set to replace James Foster, who has now been promoted as the team's assistant coach. Both Ten Doeschate and Foster will work under head coach Chandrakant Pandit, who came in as a replacement for Brendon McCullum.

KKR were delighted with the promotion of Foster and thrilled to welcome back their former player as they feel the addition will stregnthen their support staff.

"We are delighted that James Foster has taken on more responsibility in his new role as Assistant Coach and he will be a great resource for the Head Coach, Chandu Pandit, along with Abhishek Nayar, Assistant Coach, Bharat Arun, bowling coach and Omkar Salvi assistant bowling coach," Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR, said in a statement.

"Tendo played an important role as a player from 2011-14 and in the two championships the KKR won in 2012 & 2014 and has been a genuine supporter of KKR all these years. These two appointments strengthens the support staff."

Earlier, Pandit, who guided Madhya Pradesh to their maiden Ranji Trophy title, was named as head coach replacing outgoing McCullum, the current head coach of England Test team.

McCullum had guided KKR to the final in his second season as head coach of the side in IPL 2021, but the franchise lost the final against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) that year.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who finished seventh in the 10-team IPL 2022, already have Abhishek Nayar as assistant coach, Bharat Arun as bowling coach and Omkar Salvi as assistant bowling coach.

Kolkata Knight Riders and the other nine franchises will announce the retained and released players list ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, which is reportedly set to be held on December 16 in Bengaluru.