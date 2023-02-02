IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi can become someone like Rashid Khan, says former India cricketer Suresh Raina

Raina picked Bishnoi as the bowler who deserves recognition during the 'Next-Gen Superstars,' a new episode of 'Legends Lounge' available on JioCinema as the experts build up to IPL 2023.

The former India and Chennai Super Kings legend was joined by Aakash Chopra, RP Singh, Robin Uthappa, Pragyan Ojha, and Parthiv Patel as they discussed which future stars look primed to begin their dominance in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL has seen a battery of cricketers from across the world leave an indelible imprint on the shortest format of cricket. But, as is the case with every sportsperson, even the best must cede ground to the younger lot with the passage of time.

Former opener Chopra recognized this aptly, saying, "As the sun of a superstar sets, another one must rise."

Raina, who named Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh as his choice first, explained why he thinks Lucknow Super Giants spinner Bishnoi deserves recognition among bowlers.

"If you see all the big bowlers who have earned their stripes in Test cricket, I think Bishnoi with his character and way of delivering the ball, will become someone like Rashid Khan," Raina said.

Ojha named Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma as a star to watch out for, citing his all-rounder ability before explaining what makes Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma special.

"He's from Hyderabad. I have seen his development since he was a kid. I am talking about him in U-15 and U-16 cricket and how hard he works. His schedule involves going to the ground at 6 AM and come home at 6 PM. He only takes a 30-45-minute lunch break. He is thoroughly dedicated," Ojha said.

Uthappa also cited Varma's potential while recognizing his standout performances for the Mumbai Indians last season. He named LSG's Mohsin Khan as his choice of bowler for his impressive fast bowling abilities despite his short run-up.

RP Singh, meanwhile, praised left-arm pacer Arshdeep and picked Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as a potential gen-next batsman.

"If you look at his batting in the domestic circuit, you can tell there is something different about him. His game-reading sense, his batting technique, or his know-how of how to end a match. The good thing about him is that even if he makes 50, he is looking ahead at his 100," Singh said.

Patel wanted to name Varma for his choice of batter as well considering he has seen him bloom in the IPL, but decided to talk about Delhi Capitals' batter Prithvi Shaw and Gujarat Titans' bowler Yash Dayal.

"The way (Shaw) has been batting in domestic games, we can see he plays well. Questions have been raised about his fitness and if he overcomes all these doubts, I think he has an incredible future ahead of him," Patel said.

"My choice for bowler is Yash Dayal. Good bowler. If there was a standout bowler last year, I think everyone could see it was Yash Dayal."

Former India opener Chopra, on the other hand, recognized Yashasvi and Washington Sundar to close out the spirited discussion.