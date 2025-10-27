Cricket IPL 2026 Auction: 8 Players Released, Rs 18.20 Crore Purse – How RCB Can Strengthen Themselves in Mini Auction By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 10:13 [IST]

Fresh off their long-awaited maiden IPL triumph in 2025, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are preparing for the next big challenge - building a dynasty. Like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the focus now shifts from a single-season success story to long-term dominance.

The upcoming IPL 2026 mini-auction provides them the perfect opportunity to reinforce their structure while preserving the winning essence that finally brought the elusive trophy home.

RCB's retention list reflects a clear strategy built on continuity and clarity. Leading the charge will be captain Rajat Patidar, who emerged as one of the standout performers in their title-winning run. Alongside him, the ever-reliable Virat Kohli remains a non-negotiable figure - the backbone of the batting unit and the anchor around whom the innings revolves. Kohli's refined aggression in the powerplay and his ability to pace chases will once again be central to RCB's blueprint.

Phil Salt and Tim David are likely to continue as RCB's strike-rate enforcers. Salt's fearless approach at the top sets the tone, while David's finishing prowess offers late-innings firepower. The inclusion of Devdutt Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma gives balance to the Indian core - Padikkal provides stability, whereas Jitesh's versatility as a lower-order hitter adds flexibility to the batting order.

In terms of bowling, RCB are set to retain a potent three-phase attack led by Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yash Dayal. Hazlewood's hard lengths up front, Bhuvneshwar's control and experience, and Dayal's wicket-taking consistency make for a reliable combination. Supporting them, Romario Shepherd and Nuwan Thushara offer crucial depth in the death overs, while Suyash Sharma brings a spin dimension ideal for mid-innings control. Krunal Pandya, with his dual skills, and Jacob Bethell, a flexible all-round option, complete a well-rounded core.

RCB should look to release weight players ahead of the auction that is worth a combined ₹17.75 crore, leaving them with a ₹18.20 crore purse for the auction (potentially extendable by ₹5 crore). Bengaluru will enter the mini-auction with a strong core and a healthy purse to plug key gaps.

List Of Players RCB Should Release:-

Swastik Chhhikara (₹30 lakh)

Liam Livingstone (₹8.75 crore)

Swapnil Singh (₹50 lakh)

Manoj Bhandage (₹30 lakh)

Rasikh Dar (₹6 crore)

Lungisani Ngidi (₹1 crore)

Abhinandan Singh (₹30 lakh)

Mohit Rathee (₹30 lakh)

Players RCB Should Retain: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Nuwan Thushara.

With a strong batting lineup and multi-skilled all-rounders already in place, RCB's key task at the auction will be to strengthen their death-bowling resources and find a reliable left-handed batter for the lower middle order. The foundation for sustained success has been laid - now, it's about fine-tuning the formula that can turn one glorious season into a golden era.