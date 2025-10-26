Cricket IPL 2026 Auction: 9 Players Released, Rs 18.85 Crore Purse – How Mumbai Indians (MI) Can Revive Themselves in Mini Auction By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 8:32 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

After a mixed 2025 campaign that saw them fall short of the final, the Mumbai Indians (MI) are preparing for the IPL 2026 mini-auction with a clear focus on rejuvenation rather than reconstruction.

The five-time champions, who haven't lifted the trophy since 2020, will look to strike the right balance between retaining experience and injecting new energy into their squad.

MI should look to release nine players ahead of the auction that is worth a combined ₹18.85 crore. Mumbai will enter the mini-auction with a strong core and a healthy purse to plug key gaps.

List Of Players Mumbai Should Release:-

Arjun Tendulkar (₹30 lakh)

Robin Minz (₹65 lakh)

Mitchell Santner (₹2 crore)

Raj Angad Bawa (₹30 lakh)

Reece Topley (₹75 lakh)

Karn Sharma (₹50 lakh)

Deepak Chahar (₹9.25 crore)

Allah Ghazanfar (₹4.80 crore)

Satyanaryana Penmetsa (₹30 lakh)

While MI's 2025 season showed flashes of brilliance, inconsistency and imbalance in the bowling unit hurt their campaign. Their batting, anchored by senior figures, often lacked finishing power and depth. Heading into 2026, MI's goal will be to refine their squad composition while maintaining continuity in leadership and key departments.

The franchise will definitely look to retain a list of 14 players, building their squad around the proven core of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah - the backbone of the MI setup for years. These four stars have been instrumental in the team's past successes and continue to embody the franchise's competitive ethos.

Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir will be crucial components of MI's young Indian contingent. Dhir's finishing skills and part-time bowling have made him a valuable all-round asset, while Varma's consistency ensures long-term stability in the middle order. Trent Boult remains the cornerstone of the pace attack alongside Bumrah, while Ashwani Kumar's promising spells with the new ball have earned him another season.

Other names like Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur provide solid depth and flexibility.

Players MI Should Retain: Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Naman Dhir, Ryan Rickelton, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur.

With ₹18.85 crore available, MI are expected to target an Indian spinner, a reliable Indian death bowler, and a dynamic middle-order hitter in the auction. Strengthening these areas could be the key to turning them back into genuine title contenders.

The upcoming mini-auction offers MI a golden opportunity to correct course after a few underwhelming seasons. With their leadership intact and core players in form, all that remains is to find the missing puzzle pieces that can help the franchise reclaim its past dominance in the IPL.