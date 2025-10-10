IND vs WI 2nd Test Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs West Indies on TV and Online?

Cricket IPL 2026 Auction: Tentative Date Revealed, Venue, Retention Deadline - All You Need To Know By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 12:43 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Indian Premier League 2026 is still around five months away, but the buzz is already here as the tentative schedule for the upcoming auction has been revealed.

As per a report from Cricbuzz, the IPL auction will be held in 2025, which will allow the franchises to filter their squad and prepare for next season.

When is the IPL 2026 Auction?

The IPL 2026 auction is expected to take place in mid-December, with December 13-15 emerging as the most probable window.

As per reports from Cricbuzz, franchise officials in talks with the BCCI have indicated that discussions are centred around those dates, although the IPL Governing Council has yet to finalize the schedule.

Where will the Auction take place?

Unlike the past two editions hosted abroad - in Dubai (2023) and Jeddah (2024) - sources suggest that the IPL 2026 mini-auction may return to India, with final confirmation still awaited.

Retention Deadline Revealed

Franchises have been notified that the retention deadline is November 15, marking the cutoff for teams to submit their list of released and retained players. Early indications suggest limited large-scale releases, with major reshuffles likely only from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) - who endured disappointing campaigns last season.

Elsewhere, players like Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, David Miller, Akash Deep, Venkatesh Iyer and Mayank Yadav may find themselves seeking new franchises. Apart from that, a number of names are likely to appear for the mini auction and the focus will be on them for in the auction. Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to keep their core after the stellar outing last season.

IPL 2026 Season

The IPL 2026 season, marking the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League, is scheduled to run from March 14 to May 25, 2026. The tournament will feature 10 teams playing in a round-robin format, followed by playoffs, with a total of 84 matches planned across iconic cricket stadiums in India.

Each team will play 14 league matches (7 home and 7 away), allowing fans nationwide to watch their teams play live. The playoffs will involve the top four teams competing for the championship title, culminating in a final match likely to be held in Kolkata or Bengaluru.

Key dates for the IPL 2026 season

Start: March 14, 2026

End: May 25, 2026

Playoffs: Scheduled from May 20-25, with Qualifiers, Eliminator, and Final