IPL auction 2018: Here's some players who can trigger a bidding war

Bengaluru, January 22: Ahead of the player auction for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), to be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28, the franchises are in the final stages of preparing their wish list.

Of course, they have done away with their primary choices in the shape of player retention a couple of weeks back. Since the options were restricted in the retention process, many teams had to let go some big names and they will now feature in the pool for auction.

IPL retention: Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit retained. KKR let go Gambhir

IPL 2018 Auction: Full list of Marquee players, capped players with their base price

What are the teams' strategy to acquire those marquee players? Who all will trigger a bidding war? Who will get the benefit of Right to Match cards (RTM)? Mykhel takes the stock of some of the big names.

R Ashwin (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

The Chennai Super Kings did not retain the India off-spinner but skipper MS Dhoni has made it clear that CSK may use the Right to Match card (RTM) to acquire him. So we will have to wait till Saturday to know the final picture. But certainly the teams will be eager to bid for Ashwin, the fastest to 300 wickets in Test cricket.

Chris Gayle (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

The Jamaican powerhouse was not retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore. There is not guarantee that RCB will use RTM to pick Gayle from the auction. They have 2 RTMs left and they could use them get leggie Yuzvendra Chahal and either Kedar Jadhav or Shane Watson.

But that apart, Gayle is still a force in T20 and there will be teams who will go all out to get the West Indian.

Gautam Gambhir (base price: Rs 2 crore)

The Kolkata Knight Riders let go of their IPL winning skipper but there are still chances of him featuring in the KKR line-up in 2018 through RTM. But if the Kolkatans wish away Gambhir for the likes of Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey or Umesh Yadav, then Gambhir can attract a scramble. Pedigree has its own benefits.

Yuvraj Singh (base price: Rs 2 crore)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad did not retain him. But they have three RTMs pending and could use to keep Yuvraj, Shikhar Dhawan and young pacer Mohammad Siraj with them. But it won't be a cheap deal for any of them.

Brendon McCullum (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

Chennai can use RTM to buy back McCullum. But other teams too will have an eye on the explosive former New Zealand captain. He is still a brisk scoring opener, a tactically sound cricketer, a brilliant fielder and can even be used a wicketkeeper. It's an irresistible package.

Kuldeep Yadav (Base price: Rs 1.5 crore)

The Kolkata Knight Riders surprisingly did not retain the chinaman bowler considering his recent form in the ODIs and T20Is for India. They still can use RTM option to keep Yadav but at what cost? Teams will be keen to loosen their purse strings for Yadav. This will be a cracker of bidding.

Ben Stokes (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

Undoubtedly, the best all-rounder in contemporary cricket. But the off-field fracas has cast a shadow over him. However, England clearing him for selection could influence the move of teams.

DARK HORSES

KL Rahul (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

Mayank Agarwal (Base price: Rs 20 lakh)

Colin de Grandhomme (Base price: Rs 75 lakh)

Kieron Pollard (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

Rasheed Khan (Base price: Rs 2 crore)