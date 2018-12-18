IPL Auction 2019: Rasikh Dar becomes third Kashmir cricketer to be picked at auction, to play for MI

"What an exciting moment to go through. I can't control my emotions, a dream come true," said 17-year-old Dar, who hails from restive south Kashmir Kulgam district.

The right arm quick, who made his List A debut in Vijay Hazare trophy this year, had attended Mumbai Indians trials in October. Dar said he can't wait to join the Mumbai Indians family.

Dar is the third cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to have been picked by an IPL franchise. State team captain Parvez Rasool was the first cricketer from the valley to feature in IPL when he was signed by the now-disbanded Pune Warriors.

He was later picked by Sunrises Hyderabad but did not find any takers at the previous auction. Manzoor Dar became the second cricketer from the region to be picked by an IPL franchise when he was signed by Kings XI Punjab ahead of 2018 IPL. However, he did not get a game.