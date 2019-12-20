IPL Auction 2020: Chennai Super Kings' coach Stephen Fleming reveals why CSK bid heavily for Piyush Chawla

Chawla will be another spinner in the CSK squad which also comprises the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, and Karn Sharma. CSK bought four players in the auction as they bought Josh Hazlewood (Rs 2 crore), R Sai Kishore (Rs 20 lakh), and Sam Curran (Rs 5.5 crore).

IPL 2020: Final List of Chennai Super Kings squad after players auction, big buys, money spent | IPL 2020: Piyush Chawla eager to play for Chennai Super Kings under MS Dhoni

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming while talking about his strategy informed Star Sports, "We didn't have a lot of money and we were dictated a little bit by what others want so we had to play the waiting game on big players that fit nicely into our team. Sam Curran is really good for us. Left armer and chips in with his cutters and his batting and we think he is a very nice addition. Piyush (Chawla) has a history with the captain and is a world-class bowler so we have always favoured spinners and we just had to make the right choices."

Flemming argued that they have different spinners whom they could use "We have different types of spinners, but we have got to make some decisions now around how we use them. There are also other options within the competition so that we can maximise their talent. We wanted Piyush. We rate him very highly with what he does with the bat as well. So it's nice to have him in the squad. Spin has been good for us. At home, we have got to mix it around how we want to play. But when we go away, we want to have the most basis covered from the Indian and international options from where we can pick and choose.

"Curran and Bravo in the middle give us options. We have a couple of pieces to add in the team. We are pretty comfortable, we are just looking at adding to what we have got and enhanced certain areas to make it more flexible in different conditions."