IPL Auction 2022: Hugh Edmeades returns to the dias after recovering from illness

Charu Sharma, who stood in for Edmeades, announced this on the auction room about the Englishman’s return and he walked into a loud applause from those who assembled in the auction room.

Edmeades fell down ill while the auction process was proceeding for Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who was eventually drafted in by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The auction had stopped in for a brief while on Day 1 and Charu Sharma was rushed from his house in Bengaluru to oversee the auction, and he did a commendable job.

“Hugh is doing well after suffering from low sugar and Charu Sharma, well known Indian presenter, will continue the auction.

"Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable.

“Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today," said the BCCI in a tweet.