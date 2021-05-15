'IPL can't be compared with PSL, no T20 league in the world can match it,' reckons Wahab Riaz

Recently, Pakistan cricketer Wahab Riaz while talking about the Indian league and his country's Pakistan Super League, said one can't compare IPL with PSL for the former is far superior to any other league in terms of planning and handling of things. However, Riaz also believes that if any league there is behind the IPL, it's PSL.

"IPL is a league where all the top international players come and play. You can't compare IPL with PSL, I believe IPL is at a different level. Their commitments, the way they run things, communicate things, the way they draft the players, that is totally different. I don't think any league can compete with the IPL, but if there is any league that stands behind it, it has to be the PSL. The League in Pakistan has proved it," the 35-year-old left-arm pacer said during an interview with Cricket Pakistan's YouTube Channel.

Riaz, however, opined that when it comes to the bowling standards, PSL has the best in the world and that is a reason why there are not many high-scoring games in the league.

"The standards of bowling are quite high. The kind of bowlers you get in the PSL is not found in other leagues, not even in the IPL. This is why PSL doesn't have many high-scoring games. The bowling attacks in PSL are the best in the world," Riaz - who has played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is for Pakistan - said.

The PSL 2021 which was being held in Pakistan was postponed midway after some of the players in the league contracted the deadly COVID-19 virus. The remainder of the tournament is now scheduled to be held in the UAE, next month. However, the rescheduled league might not see many foreign players participating.