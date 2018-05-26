IPL Final 2018: Date, Venue, Teams, Time, Tickets, TV Channels List, Live Streaming

IPL SPECIAL SITE | STATS | RESULTS

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were defeated by two-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first qualifier, will face the same opponents in the highly-anticipated Final at iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (May 25).

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished at the top spot in the 8-team standings with 18 points from 14 games while CSK finished at the second position with 18 points but a slightly low net run rate. Both SRH and CSK secured 9 wins from 14 games. But Chennai came out victorious over Hyderabad by 2 wickets in a low-scoring first qualifier at Wankhede Stadium on May 22.

Kane Williamson and his boys will now have revenge in their minds when they come out to play the finale against CSK, who have been unbeaten against SRH so far this year.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals were the other two teams who entered the playoffs after finishing as the third and fourth teams in the points table. KKR had beaten RR by 25 runs in the Eliminator on May 23 to set up the clash against Sunrisers in the second qualifier. KKR came as favourites in this game as they were playing at home and registered four back-to-back wins and SRH had suffered four defeats in a row.

But SRH delivered in a must-win game and managed to seal the final berth with CSK, who made a return after a gap of two years.

TV Channels: StarSports Network (India). For other countries click here.

Live Streaming: Hotstar.com.

Timings: Match Starts at 7 PM (IST). Toss will be held at 6:30 PM (IST).

Closing Ceremony starts at 5:30 PM (IST)

FINAL

May 27 (Sunday) - (7 PM IST) - Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium)

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS 1 Vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD.

May 28 (Monday) - Reserve Day.