Exclusive: IPL: 'Mr Hammerman' Richard Madley on his auction experiences, meeting B'Wood stars

It would not be a stretching of the imagination to say that Madley became the face of the IPL auction and a familiar figure among Indian fans before Hugh Edmeades replaced him in 2018.

However, Madley's thoughts are never far from the IPL and the auction and in this chat with MyKhel he touched upon his experiences in India over a decade. Excerpts:

1. You bought a uniqueness to IPL auction with your crisp approach in the auction hall. How did your association with IPL as an auctioneer began ahead of the 2008 edition?

Ans: The concept of the IPL was developed in 2007 by the visionary Lalit Modi and the highly respected IMG executive Andrew Wildblood. The initial conversations started not at a cricket match but at the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament during the summer of that year. Modi's revolutionary ideas and IMG's experience in delivering sporting concepts made the perfect combination. The franchise concept was developed and the eight city-based teams were established. When it was decided to hold an auction of the players I was contacted by my old friend Andrew - the opening bowler in my school team 36 years beforehand.

2. You have unparalleled experience as an auctioneer, but were you nervous ahead of the first auction in 2008?

Ans: The nerves shown by an auctioneer before the start of an auction would be no different shown by those of an opening bat like Sourav Ganguly or Saichin Tendulkar. Nerves are very natural before any big performance and should be used to positive effect. I definitely felt "butterflies in my stomach" in the Oberoi Hilton, Mumbai on February 20 2008. I remember feeling extremely hot as I had come from an English Winter where snow was on the ground!

3. Did you make any special preparations ahead of the first auction?

Ans: The inaugural IPL was a bit of a whirlwind and I did not have as much time to prepare as in latter years. There were just 75 players in the auction - many of whom were household names. I did not need to work hard on pronunciation or speciality as in the later auctions which had up to 400 players. The evening before the auction I briefed the team owners about how the auction word be conducted - explaining increments, opening bids, pace, currency and etiquette. I had no idea how powerful some of these owners were when I explained that I would be in control the next day. I didn't sleep that easily that night!

4. How did you to master the pronunciation of some of the Indian names?

Ans: As an English speaking Welshman I had little experience of pronouncing Indian names. Whilst some were straightforward - others were longer and more complicated. IPL 1 (2008) was relatively straightforward but some Indian (and Sri Lankan) names certainly twisted my tongue in later auctions. I therefore started practising their names prior to the auction and consulting with my colleagues at IMG or BCCI to make sure I got their names right!

5. Since your association with the tournament ran for such a long period, did you develop a kinship with the event - favourite team, favourite player etc?

Ans: When I conducted the first auction, I had no idea how significant Shah Rukh Khan was in the world of Bollywood and the amount of attention his presence would attract to the auction. I knew of Shilpa Shetty but was unaware of Preity Zinta and the following they had. These were stars in their own right who added style, glamour and show biz to that first auction. Over the years, I got to meet the owners at the auction and developed a business-like friendship with many of them. This was a purely professional association as I remained impartial throughout my tenure as the auctioneer. I had no favourite teams or players but have been to watch all of the teams during the tournament and enjoyed every game. My role in the IPL was very similar to an umpire- as I was there to see fair play. In the event of a dispute it is important that I am seen to be impartial and deal with the situation fairly.

6. At one point, Richard Madley became synonymous with the IPL auction and you became very recognisable in India. Did you enjoy that popularity? Did you ever had to encounter that 'I am your fan' moment in India?

Ans: The IPL and cricket fans took me to their heart from the very first auction - starting with christening me "The Hammerman." My voice became synonymous with the auction and my trademark expression "SOLD" became a household phrase. I maintained a professional, British, fair approach to auctioneering - without ever forgetting my human side -and sense of humour.

I developed a following on social media and I have proudly retained my Twitter handle @iplauctioneer - a title I still hang on to despite not being invited to conduct the last two auctions.

I will never forget a man (and his wife) approaching me in a hotel in Bangalore to ask me for a selfie and tell me that watching the IPL auction each year was the highlight of his life and meant as much as his wedding ceremony. I'm not sure what his wife thought about that! Whenever out and about in India I am often asked if I have the iconic IPL gavel with me -so that fans can pose for a photograph holding the gavel with which I conducted every auction. A combination of holding the gavel and saying "sold" made the perfect picture.

7. Now, two IPL auctions have gone without your presence. Have you watched those auctions and IPL matches on telly? Did you feel that sense of loss for not being able to be a part of the auction process?

Ans: Over the last 11 years I have watched more IPL games on TV in the UK than may fans - as the timing is good for viewing a game when I return from work. Naturally, I have watched both IPL auctions since I was replaced and congratulate Hugh Edmeades for doing a great job. I could see that he had modelled his selling style on mine -which I take as a compliment and he had 'borrowed' some of my phrases and techniques. Hugh is a very good auctioneer and technically one of the best in the world. Our only difference being my love of cricket and my relationship with the IPL and India over the years.

8. Would you like to have a second innings as the IPL auctioneer or an association in any other form?

Ans: I successfully conduct 10 consecutive IPL Auctions - a record that is unlikely to be ever broken. I am proud of what I achieved during that time and the reputation which I established. The fact that I am still referred to as the IPL auctioneer is praise indeed. Whilst I would always remain open minded to returning to the IPL rostrum, I would be equally happy to train the next generation of IPL auctioneers. How about an "India's Got Talent" competition to find the potentially best auctioneer to be trained to become the IPL auctioneer? I think it would be wholly appropriate to appoint an Indian auctioneer (male or female) to take on this prestigious role.

9. What are your current engagements, especially in the lockdown times?

Ans: During these difficult times, there is no filming for the daytime BBC TV programme about art and antiques where I appear periodically. There are no auctions taking place - nor can I carry out appraisals. I am therefore spending time giving thought to writing a book about my life as an International Auctioneer - starting with my humble beginnings as a porter and culminating in my appointment as President of Christie's East New York. Naturally, the chapter on IPL will be the biggest and will feature some stories never told before!