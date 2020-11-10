IPL in UAE: A resounding success amidst a raging pandemic

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sending the global sports calendar for a toss, IPL too was a casualty as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could not stage it in the traditional April-May window at home.

Though international cricket returned in July with England hosting bilateral series with the West Indies and Pakistan, the future of IPL remained under cloud.

Finallly with the World T20 getting postponed, a window opened for the most popular cash-rich Twenty20 franchisee-based tournament and BCCI proposed a neutral venue to host it.

The UAE, which had hosted a few matches of IPL 2014, due to general elections in India, expressed its willingness to be play host again and this time it was a different challenge with the whole tournament slated to he held in the Gulf country, that too without fans due to the COVID-19 health protocols.

A bio-bubble environment was created in which players, while competing, were completely isolated from their surroundings to negate the risk of getting infected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three venues - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah - that were not that far away made travelling and other logistics much easier and as the tournament winds up on Tuesday (November 10), the organisers can heave a sigh of relief.

"Choosing the UAE to host this major tournament at this particular time has great significance and is indicative of the world's trust and confidence in UAE's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic," Dubai Sports Council (DSC) Chairman Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had said at the beginning of the tournament.

Dubai hosted 24 matches in the tournament including the final between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on November 10.

IPL 2020 was unique by many means as the 13th edition literally heralded a digital revolution with most of the sponsors including the title sponsor, coming from the digital world.

After VIVO opted out of the title sponsorship following a diplomatic row between India and China, gaming platform Dream11 bagged the title sponsorship rights for Rs 222 crore.

Online learning platform Unacademy, credit card payments company Cred and e-commerce payment firm Paytm also joined VIVO on board as digital partners.

By hosting such a big tournament amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the UAE has reinforced its credentals as a global sports destination.