IPL 2020: Most runs, most wickets, most sixes, fastest fifty, fastest century: Records and stats created in IPL history

IPL is one of the most competitive domestic T20 tournament which sees participation from the best players in the business and over the course of its past twelve seasons. Right from the inception of the cash-rich league, the players have produced some incredible performances and that has helped raise the standard of the competition every year.

Here, we take a look at some of the interesting records and stats in the IPL in the last twelve seasons:

Most wickets in IPL history:

Mumbai Indians Lasith Malinga bosses the list for most wickets in IPL history with 154 sticks to his name. He is followed by leggie Amit Mishra, who has claimed 146 wickets.

Most runs in IPL history:

Virat Kohli - 5412

Suresh Raina - 5368

Rohit Sharma - 4898

David Warner - 4706

Shikhar Dhawan - 4579

Most catches in IPL history:

Suresh Raina - 101

AB de Villiers - 93

Rohit Sharma - 83

Kieron Pollard - 82

Dwayne Bravo & Virat Kohli - 74

Most sixes in IPL history:

Chris Gayle - 326

AB de Villiers - 212

MS Dhoni - 209

Rohit Sharma - 194

Suresh Raina - 194

Youngest Captain to Win IPL Trophy

Rohit Sharma (MI) - 26 years and 27 days

Rohit Sharma (MI) - 28 years and 25 days

MS Dhoni (CSK) - 28 years, 9 months and 19 days

Fastest IPL Century from an Indian:

Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals) - 37 balls

Murali Vijay (Chennai Super Kings) - 46 balls

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 47 balls

Virender Sehwag (Delhi Daredevils) - 48 balls

Wriddhiman Saha (Kings XI Punjab) - 49 balls

Virender Sehwag (Kings XI Punjab) - 50 balls

Fastest 50 from current IPL Teams:

KXIP - KL Rahul (14 balls)

KKR - Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine (15 balls)

CSK - Suresh Raina (16 balls)

RCB - Chris Gayle (17 balls)

MI - Hardik Pandya (17 balls)

DC - Chris Morris (17 balls)

RR - Jos Buttler (18 balls)

SRH - David Warner (20 balls)

Teams to Successfully Chase 200+ Target in IPL (Most times)

Chennai Super Kings - 3

Kings XI Punjab - 3

Kolkata Knight Riders - 2

Rajasthan Royals - 1

Delhi Capitals - 1

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 1

Most IPL Runs in the last three seasons:

Rishabh Pant - 1538

Shikhar Dhawan - 1497

David Warner - 1333

Virat Kohli - 1302

Suresh Raina - 1270

KL Rahul - 1252

10+ 4s In an innings (Most times)

Virender Sehwag - 8

David Warner - 8

Shikhar Dhawan - 7

Gautam Gambhir - 7

Sachin Tendulkar - 6

Most Stumpings by teams in IPL

KKR - 45

RCB - 38

DC - 36

CSK - 33

MI - 32

RR - 29

KXIP - 26

SRH - 10

Teams to smash most 6s:

2008 - KXIP

2009 - DC (Deccan Chargers)

2010 - CSK

2011 - RCB

2012 - RCB

2013 - MI

2014 - KXIP

2015 - MI

2016 - RCB

2017 - MI

2018 - CSK

2019 - KKR

Most runs against CSK

Virat Kohli - 747

Rohit Sharma - 705

Shikhar Dhawan - 641

Robin Uthappa - 538

Shane Watson - 480

Most runs against KKR

David Warner - 829

Rohit Sharma - 824

Suresh Raina - 818

Virat Kohli - 674

Shikhar Dhawan - 656

Most runs against MI

Suresh Raina - 818

Shikhar Dhawan - 664

MS Dhoni - 663

AB de Villiers - 656

Chris Gayle - 640

Most runs against RR

Suresh Raina - 609

AB de Villiers - 581

Dinesh Karthik - 518

Shikhar Dhawan - 485

Rohit Sharma - 455

Most wickets against RR

Amit Mishra - 30

Piyush Chawla - 20

Ravindra Jadeja - 16

Dwayne Bravo - 15

Albie Morkel - 14

Most wickets against CSK

Lasith Malinga - 31

Harbhajan Singh - 24

Pragyan Ojha - 21

Piyush Chawla - 19

Vinay Kumar - 17

Most wickets against MI

Dwayne Bravo - 28

Piyush Chawla - 24

Mohit Sharma - 23

Sunil Narine - 21

Amit Mishra - 21