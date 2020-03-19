IPL 2020: Most runs, most wickets, most sixes, fastest fifty, fastest century: Records and stats created in IPL history

New Delhi, March 19: The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 has been deferred till April 15 amid coronavirus outbreak across the globe.
IPL is one of the most competitive domestic T20 tournament which sees participation from the best players in the business and over the course of its past twelve seasons. Right from the inception of the cash-rich league, the players have produced some incredible performances and that has helped raise the standard of the competition every year.
Here, we take a look at some of the interesting records and stats in the IPL in the last twelve seasons:
Most wickets in IPL history:
Mumbai Indians Lasith Malinga bosses the list for most wickets in IPL history with 154 sticks to his name. He is followed by leggie Amit Mishra, who has claimed 146 wickets.
Most runs in IPL history:
Virat Kohli - 5412
Suresh Raina - 5368
Rohit Sharma - 4898
David Warner - 4706
Shikhar Dhawan - 4579
Most catches in IPL history:
Suresh Raina - 101
AB de Villiers - 93
Rohit Sharma - 83
Kieron Pollard - 82
Dwayne Bravo & Virat Kohli - 74
Most sixes in IPL history:
Chris Gayle - 326
AB de Villiers - 212
MS Dhoni - 209
Rohit Sharma - 194
Suresh Raina - 194
Youngest Captain to Win IPL Trophy
Rohit Sharma (MI) - 26 years and 27 days
Rohit Sharma (MI) - 28 years and 25 days
MS Dhoni (CSK) - 28 years, 9 months and 19 days
Fastest IPL Century from an Indian:
Yusuf Pathan (Rajasthan Royals) - 37 balls
Murali Vijay (Chennai Super Kings) - 46 balls
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 47 balls
Virender Sehwag (Delhi Daredevils) - 48 balls
Wriddhiman Saha (Kings XI Punjab) - 49 balls
Virender Sehwag (Kings XI Punjab) - 50 balls
Fastest 50 from current IPL Teams:
KXIP - KL Rahul (14 balls)
KKR - Yusuf Pathan, Sunil Narine (15 balls)
CSK - Suresh Raina (16 balls)
RCB - Chris Gayle (17 balls)
MI - Hardik Pandya (17 balls)
DC - Chris Morris (17 balls)
RR - Jos Buttler (18 balls)
SRH - David Warner (20 balls)
Teams to Successfully Chase 200+ Target in IPL (Most times)
Chennai Super Kings - 3
Kings XI Punjab - 3
Kolkata Knight Riders - 2
Rajasthan Royals - 1
Delhi Capitals - 1
Royal Challengers Bangalore - 1
Most IPL Runs in the last three seasons:
Rishabh Pant - 1538
Shikhar Dhawan - 1497
David Warner - 1333
Virat Kohli - 1302
Suresh Raina - 1270
KL Rahul - 1252
10+ 4s In an innings (Most times)
Virender Sehwag - 8
David Warner - 8
Shikhar Dhawan - 7
Gautam Gambhir - 7
Sachin Tendulkar - 6
Most Stumpings by teams in IPL
KKR - 45
RCB - 38
DC - 36
CSK - 33
MI - 32
RR - 29
KXIP - 26
SRH - 10
Teams to smash most 6s:
2008 - KXIP
2009 - DC (Deccan Chargers)
2010 - CSK
2011 - RCB
2012 - RCB
2013 - MI
2014 - KXIP
2015 - MI
2016 - RCB
2017 - MI
2018 - CSK
2019 - KKR
Most runs against CSK
Virat Kohli - 747
Rohit Sharma - 705
Shikhar Dhawan - 641
Robin Uthappa - 538
Shane Watson - 480
Most runs against KKR
David Warner - 829
Rohit Sharma - 824
Suresh Raina - 818
Virat Kohli - 674
Shikhar Dhawan - 656
Most runs against MI
Suresh Raina - 818
Shikhar Dhawan - 664
MS Dhoni - 663
AB de Villiers - 656
Chris Gayle - 640
Most runs against RR
Suresh Raina - 609
AB de Villiers - 581
Dinesh Karthik - 518
Shikhar Dhawan - 485
Rohit Sharma - 455
Most wickets against RR
Amit Mishra - 30
Piyush Chawla - 20
Ravindra Jadeja - 16
Dwayne Bravo - 15
Albie Morkel - 14
Most wickets against CSK
Lasith Malinga - 31
Harbhajan Singh - 24
Pragyan Ojha - 21
Piyush Chawla - 19
Vinay Kumar - 17
Most wickets against MI
Dwayne Bravo - 28
Piyush Chawla - 24
Mohit Sharma - 23
Sunil Narine - 21
Amit Mishra - 21
