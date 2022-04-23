IPL no-ball controversy: DC captain Rishabh Pant still furious, says 3rd umpire should've intervened

With 36 runs needed in the last six balls for Delhi Capitals, Rovman Powell hit six of the first two balls of the over to left-arm pacer Obed McCoy.

In the third ball, he again hit a full toss ball for a maximum and that full toss according to Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and team management was a no-ball.

But the on-field umpire did not give a no-ball and even refused to consult the third umpire hence Pant threatened to forfeit the match and asked both Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to come out of the field.

"I thought the no-ball could have been precious for us. I thought we could have checked that no-ball, but it's not in my control. Yes, disappointed, but can't do much about it.

“Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close, so I thought it was only a no-ball. Everyone on the ground saw that. I think the third umpire should have intervened in between and said it was a no-ball, but I can't change the rule myself I guess, " said Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Assistant coach Praveen Amre entered the field to request umpires to go to the third umpire but the on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan did not budge.

“Obviously, it wasn't right, but what happened with us was also not right. It was just the heat of the moment, can't do much about it. I think it was the fault of both the sides, not even only for us because throughout the tournament we have seen some good umpiring.

“I thought we could have done pretty well from there I guess. It hurts more when you go so close, especially in a match when the other team has scored 220 runs, but I feel we could have bowled a little better.

“It's part and parcel of the game. I can only tell them to have their chin up and prepare for the next one right now, " said Rishabh Pant on Pravin Amre going onto the field.

This was Delhi Capitals' fourth defeat in seven matches and they are now in sixth place in the IPL points table.

Later, the Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has opined that the umpire's refusal to check a no-ball in the final over of the thriller match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals was very clear and he had stuck to it.

"It went for a six, it was a full toss and the umpire gave it a normal ball. But the batsman wanted it as a no-ball. I think the umpire made his decision very clear and sticked to it.

The win and the massive score they registered helped Rajasthan Royals go on top of the table with 10 points. Though tied with Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore on points, the RR now have a run rate, +0.432, the best in the IPL 2022 so far.