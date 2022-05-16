IPL Playoffs Stats & Record: Most Wins in Playoffs, Most Runs, Most Centuries, Most Wickets, Most Sixes & More

Gujarat Titans became the first team in IPL 2022 to qualify for the playoffs and the Hardik Pandya-led side will also finish as the top-ranked side while there is still a fight between six teams to secure the playoff berth.

Here we take a look at the history of the teams and players in the playoffs in the IPL between 2008 and 2021.

Team Stats:

Most Playoff Matches: Chennai Super Kings (CSK )- 24

Most Wins in Playoffs: CSK - 15

Most Defeats in Playoffs: CSK & Delhi Capitals - 9

Highest Total in Playoffs: Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab) - 226/6 (1st innings) vs CSK in 2014

Venue with most playoffs games: Wankhede Stadium - 9

Captain with most wins in playoffs: MS Dhoni (CSK) - 15

Captain with most losses in playoffs: MS Dhoni (CSK) - 9

Players' Records and Stats:

Most Runs: Suresh Raina (CSK, GL) - 714 runs in 24 matches

Most Centuries: Wriddhiman Saha (KXIP), Virender Sehwag (KXIP), Murali Vijay (CSK), Shane Watson (CSK) - 1 century

Total Number of Centuries slammed in playoffs: 4

Most Fours: Suresh Raina (CSK, GL) - 51

Most Sixes: Suresh Raina (CSK, GL) - 40

Most Wickets: Dwayne Bravo (CSK, GL) - 28

Highest Individual Score: Virender Sehwag (KXIP) - 122 vs CSK in 2014

Best Batting Average: Saurabh Tiwary (MI, RCB) - 111 (in 5 innings, 4 Not Outs)

Best Bowling Figures: Dough Bollinger (CSK) - 4 overs, 1 maiden, 13 runs, 4 wickets vs Deccan Chargers in 2010

Most Maiden overs bowled in playoffs: Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Ryan Harris (Deccan Chargers), Rashid Khan (SRH) - 2 overs

Teams with most balls bowled: CSK - 2831 balls

IPL 2008 Playoffs:

Semi-finalist teams: Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab

Winner: Rajasthan Royals

Runner-ups: Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2009 Playoffs:

Semi-finalist teams: Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings

Winner: Deccan Chargers

Runner-ups: Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2010 Playoffs:

Teams: RCB, Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, CSK

Winner: CSK

Runner-ups: MI

IPL 2011 Playoffs:

Teams: CSK, RCB, MI, KKR

Winner: CSK

Runner-ups: RCB

IPL 2012 Playoffs:

Teams: Delhi Daredevils, KKR, MI, CSK

Winner: KKR

Runner-ups: CSK

IPL 2013 Playoffs:

Teams: RR, SRH, MI, CSK

Winner: MI

Runner-ups: CSK

IPL 2014 Playoffs:

Teams: KKR, KXIP, CSK, MI

Winner: KKR

Runner-ups: KXIP

IPL 2015 Playoffs:

Teams: RR, RCB, CSK, MI

Winner: MI

Runner-ups: CSK

IPL 2016 Playoffs:

Teams: RCB, Gujarat Lions, KKR, SRH

Winner: SRH

Runner-ups: RCB

IPL 2017 Playoffs:

Teams: MI, Rising Pune Supergiant, KKR, SRH

Winner: MI

Runner-ups: RPS

IPL 2018 Playoffs:

Teams: SRH, CSK, KKR, RR

Winner: CSK

Runner-ups: SRH

IPL 2019 Playoffs:

Teams: MI, CSK, SRH, Delhi Capitals

Winner: MI

Runner-ups: CSK

IPL 2020 Playoffs:

Teams: Delhi Capitals, RCB, SRH, MI

Winner: MI

Runner-ups: DC

IPL 2021 Playoffs:

Teams: DC, CSK, RCB, KKR

Winner: CSK

Runner-ups: KKR