IPL Playoffs Stats & Record: Most Wins in Playoffs, Most Runs, Most Centuries, Most Wickets, Most Sixes & More

Mumbai, May 16: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is approaching its business end. After 10-teams engaged in a stiff fight over the course of nearly two months, we will finally get the top-four contenders for the coveted title by the end of this week.
Gujarat Titans became the first team in IPL 2022 to qualify for the playoffs and the Hardik Pandya-led side will also finish as the top-ranked side while there is still a fight between six teams to secure the playoff berth.
Here we take a look at the history of the teams and players in the playoffs in the IPL between 2008 and 2021.
Team Stats:
Most Playoff Matches: Chennai Super Kings (CSK )- 24
Most Wins in Playoffs: CSK - 15
Most Defeats in Playoffs: CSK & Delhi Capitals - 9
Highest Total in Playoffs: Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab) - 226/6 (1st innings) vs CSK in 2014
Venue with most playoffs games: Wankhede Stadium - 9
Captain with most wins in playoffs: MS Dhoni (CSK) - 15
Captain with most losses in playoffs: MS Dhoni (CSK) - 9
Players' Records and Stats:
Most Runs: Suresh Raina (CSK, GL) - 714 runs in 24 matches
Most Centuries: Wriddhiman Saha (KXIP), Virender Sehwag (KXIP), Murali Vijay (CSK), Shane Watson (CSK) - 1 century
Total Number of Centuries slammed in playoffs: 4
Most Fours: Suresh Raina (CSK, GL) - 51
Most Sixes: Suresh Raina (CSK, GL) - 40
Most Wickets: Dwayne Bravo (CSK, GL) - 28
Highest Individual Score: Virender Sehwag (KXIP) - 122 vs CSK in 2014
Best Batting Average: Saurabh Tiwary (MI, RCB) - 111 (in 5 innings, 4 Not Outs)
Best Bowling Figures: Dough Bollinger (CSK) - 4 overs, 1 maiden, 13 runs, 4 wickets vs Deccan Chargers in 2010
Most Maiden overs bowled in playoffs: Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Ryan Harris (Deccan Chargers), Rashid Khan (SRH) - 2 overs
Teams with most balls bowled: CSK - 2831 balls
IPL 2008 Playoffs:
Semi-finalist teams: Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab
Winner: Rajasthan Royals
Runner-ups: Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2009 Playoffs:
Semi-finalist teams: Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings
Winner: Deccan Chargers
Runner-ups: Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2010 Playoffs:
Teams: RCB, Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, CSK
Winner: CSK
Runner-ups: MI
IPL 2011 Playoffs:
Teams: CSK, RCB, MI, KKR
Winner: CSK
Runner-ups: RCB
IPL 2012 Playoffs:
Teams: Delhi Daredevils, KKR, MI, CSK
Winner: KKR
Runner-ups: CSK
IPL 2013 Playoffs:
Teams: RR, SRH, MI, CSK
Winner: MI
Runner-ups: CSK
IPL 2014 Playoffs:
Teams: KKR, KXIP, CSK, MI
Winner: KKR
Runner-ups: KXIP
IPL 2015 Playoffs:
Teams: RR, RCB, CSK, MI
Winner: MI
Runner-ups: CSK
IPL 2016 Playoffs:
Teams: RCB, Gujarat Lions, KKR, SRH
Winner: SRH
Runner-ups: RCB
IPL 2017 Playoffs:
Teams: MI, Rising Pune Supergiant, KKR, SRH
Winner: MI
Runner-ups: RPS
IPL 2018 Playoffs:
Teams: SRH, CSK, KKR, RR
Winner: CSK
Runner-ups: SRH
IPL 2019 Playoffs:
Teams: MI, CSK, SRH, Delhi Capitals
Winner: MI
Runner-ups: CSK
IPL 2020 Playoffs:
Teams: Delhi Capitals, RCB, SRH, MI
Winner: MI
Runner-ups: DC
IPL 2021 Playoffs:
Teams: DC, CSK, RCB, KKR
Winner: CSK
Runner-ups: KKR
