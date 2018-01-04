IPL retention process: All you need to know

Bengaluru, January 4: The player retention ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction later this month will take place on Thursday (January 4).

This will also be the first time the process will be televised as it used to be done via exchange of mails in the past editions.

Player Retention Policy

An IPL franchise is eligible to secure up to 5 players by virtue of a combination of Player Retention (Pre Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) (During the Player Auction).

A maximum of either 3 retention or 3 RTM at the discretion of the franchises.

If there is no retention before player auction then franchises can have up to 3 RTM

Following will apply irrespective of player retention or RTM



1 Maximum number of 3 Capped Indian players.

2 Maximum number of 2 Overseas players.

3 Maximum number of 2 Uncapped Indian players.

What lies ahead of CSK and RR

The player pool available for CSK and RR for retention/RTM will be the players who played for them respectively in IPL 2015 and who were part of RPS and GL squads in IPL 2017.

Salary Cap

2018: Rs 80 crore

2019: Rs 82 crore

2020: Rs 85 crore

Minimum spend: 75 per cent of the salary cap.

Player Retention Price Guideline

Option 1

3 players retained pre- auction

Salary Cap

Player 1: Rs 15 cr

Player 2: Rs 11 cr

Player 3: Rs 7 cr

Option 2

2 players retained pre-auction



Salary Cap

Player 1: Rs 12.5 cr

Player 2: Rs 8.5 cr

Option 3

1 player retained pre-auction

Salary Cap

Player 1: Rs 12.5 cr

Uncapped players INR 3 crore per player.