IPL Slow Starters: Last time a team lost opening four or more Indian Premier League matches in a row

While Rohit Sharma-led MI has suffered back-to-back five defeats, Ravindra Jadeja's reign as captain of CSK also started on a sour note, but the defending champions stopped the slide with a victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Despite the win, CSK's chances of qualifying for play-offs is not guaranteed as they will need to win a minimum of 7 matches of their remaining 9. MI, meanwhile, will have their task cut out as they will need to win almost all their remaining matches to progress.

The two multi-time champions may be at the wrong end of the table after the first five matches of the season, but there are instances when a team that lost their opening games to take the tag of IPL slow starters, but still managed to reach the play-offs.

And MI will be no strangers to that as they have had a similar start in earlier seasons as well. Mumbai Indians are not the only team to have lost their opening 4 or more matches in previous seasons. Can MI and CSK still qualify for the play-offs?

Here we take a look at where teams finished after poor starts to their campaigns in IPL: