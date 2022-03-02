IPL Teams 2022 Training Date, List of Practice Venues: BCCI identifies 5 grounds, 10 hotels in Mumbai

The teams will reportedly start training in Mumbai from March 14 or 15 onwards to prepare for the fifteenth edition of the domestic T20 league. The authorities have also zeroed in on ten hotels in Mumbai where the players will be spending their days.

Venues for practice:

As per a PTI report, the authorities and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) and BCCI have identified five venues for the ten teams for the practice sessions.

1. MCA ground in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex

2. MCA Ground in Thane

3. Dr DY Patil University Ground and a football pitch

4. CCI (Cricket Club of India), Brabourne

5. Reliance Corporate Park Ground in Ghansoli

When will the players arrive in Mumbai?

Players are likely to start arriving in the city from March 8. The Maharashtra government conducted a meeting with BCCI and Mumbai Cricket Association in South Mumbai for smooth conduct of the IPL.

Ministers of the state government -- Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde -- along with MCA chief Vijay Patil and apex council members Ajinkya Naik and Abhay Hadap were present at the meeting.

RT-PCR test for players, prior to arrival in Mumbai

It is also understood that all the participants will have to undergo RT-PCR test 48 hours prior to their arrival in Mumbai.

10 hotels to house the teams, quarantine period for players

10 plush hotels have been identified in Mumbai while two hotels have been zeroed in for Pune to house the players and the match officials for the IPL 2022.

It is also learnt that the players will have to undergo 3-5 days of quarantine before entering their respective bubbles.

The league stage of the IPL will be conducted in Mumbai and Pune. While the Wankhede Stadium and CCI (Brabourne Stadium) will host 20 matches each, the DY Patil stadium and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Gahunje in Pune will organise 15 games.