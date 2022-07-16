IPL To Get Extended Window in 2023-2027 season; BBL, Hundred, CPL Too Could Receive Own Space

At present, the IPL get a dedicated window from last week of March to the last week of May and now the league will spill over to the first week of June as well.

It also confirms the BCCI secretary Jay Shah’s statement about more IPL matches and two weeks expansion of the league in the future.

The ESPNCricinfo reports that hardly any international cricket is scheduled in the next 2023-2027 cycle during the IPL window.

If everything goes as per plan, then the IPL 2023 and IPL 2024 will have 74 matches, 84 matches in IPL 2025, IPL 2026 and a maximum of 94 matches in the IPL 2027.

In the case of the Hundred, England will have a three-week free window ranging across July and August so that marquee players can attend the tournament.

Similarly, Australia have a free window in January for the next four years to conduct the BBL, except in 2024 when the West Indies will tour that nation for a full-fledged series including 6 white ball matches.

Along the way, the West Indies have kept a less busier window in August and September to hold the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Bangladesh have a freer international calendar in January for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Other T20 leagues like the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the newly announced league of South Africa too are jostling for space in the calendar. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is also in the process of finalising the placings for several other bilateral series and is expected to do that in the coming week.

The final draft of the ICC Futures Tour Programme (FTP) could announced after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for July 25 and 26 at Birmingham.