IPL 2021 Loan Transfer Window opens: Rajasthan Royals approaches franchises for overseas players

England all-rounder Ben Stokes and speedster Jofra Archer were ruled out of the tournament due to injuries, while Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye pulled out due to bio-bubble fatigue. The franchise is in desperate need of replacements and the 'IPL loan window' could be a solution in grave times like these.

On Monday (April 26), Royal Challengers Bangalore were also dealt with a blow when Australia cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson returned home citing personal reasons. The Virat Kohli-led side might also face a similar crisis if a few more of their players opt to quit.

As per the IPL playing conditions, "the loan Window will start at 9 am IST on the day following the 20th league match scheduled for the season and will end at noon IST on the day following the 56th league match scheduled for the season." It means the loan window got activated at 9 am on Monday (April 26) after the doubleheaders concluded on Sunday (April 25).

As per reports, the Royals have already requested other franchises for player loans but the team managements are yet to take a call in this regard.

The IPL loan rules state 'a player who has, at the start of the loan period, played (either in the Playing XI or as a Concussion Replacement) less than two matches during the season can be loaned. Of course, he can be loaned in a season only once, it has to be for the entire remainder of the league and cannot play against his home franchise.'

'Each franchisee may loan no more than three of its players to the same franchisee during the season,' the rules state further.

The rules of player loans are stricter in the IPL but given the COVID-19 crisis, the IPL Governing Council might just give some relaxations to the franchises.