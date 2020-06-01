IPL: When Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals stunned Chennai Super Kings to lift title in inaugural edition in 2008

The inaugural edition of IPL came concluded on June 1 in 2008 thus bringing curtains to a spectacular season of T20 cricket which saw participation from some of the best players in the world cricket. IPL 2008, changed the face of Indian cricket for good when Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in an exciting final.

Super Kings and Royals sauntered into the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and treated fans to an experience that set the tone of T20 cricket in future. Warne put the Men in Yellow to bat first and it was Raina who came to spoil RR's party as he went on to score a quick-fire 43 off 30 balls before captain MSD walked out to complete formalities with his finishing touches to the innings.

Dhoni clobbered 29 off 17 as CSK finished at 163/5 in 20 overs. Yusuf Pathan was the star for RR as he picked up 3 wickets including the one of opener Parthiv Patel. Pathan also outplayed the CSK bowlers as he scored a powerful 56 off just 39 balls - an innings decorated with 4 massive sixes and 3 fours.

A special team guided by a winning mentality! Wonderful memories, @MohammadKaif. 💗 https://t.co/r3mtZnJMHn — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 1, 2020

With 8 needed in the last over, Dhoni handed the ball to Lakshmipathy Balaji, but Warne and Sohail Tanvir, batting at the other end, handled the pressure well. RR managed to scrape through in the end, winning the match by 3 wickets - the first-ever champions of IPL in 2008.