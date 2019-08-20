Is Jofra Archer the most dangerous bowler in cricket? He has now hit 20 batsmen

Having already injured former Australia captain Steve Smith with a seething bouncer on day three of the Lord's Test, on the final day of the second Ashes Test, Archer's copped another vicious delivery on the helmet grille of Marnus Labuschagne, who was the concussion replacement to Smith in the game.

Labuschagne thus became the 20th victim of Archer's lethal bouncers. Archer claimed five wickets in what was an impressive Test debut.

This is the real time speed of Jofra Archer striking Marnus Labuschagne #Ashes #Ashes2019 pic.twitter.com/E9xj1OgXLW — Duncan McKenzie-McHarg (@duncanmcmc) August 18, 2019

The Barbados born cricketer has now hit the body or head of 20 batsmen already. Archer gave a teaser of his dangerous bouncer in the opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when hosts England played South Africa. The young pacer hit the helmet of Protea opener Hashim Amla and announced his arrival at the big stage.

Dangerous times as a batsman with Jofra Archer around #Cricket pic.twitter.com/bgxBrKI567 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 18, 2019

We are witnessing someone very very very special in @JofraArcher !!! #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 18, 2019

Prior to the World Cup, the Indian audiences also witnessed how threatening Archer's bouncers could be when one of his stalk deliveries hit the helmet of MS Dhoni during an IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Jaipur.

Jofra Archer, he is a once-in-a-lifetime bowler. He is not only going to take lots of wickets, he is also going shatter the confidence of a few batsmen — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) August 18, 2019

Archer impressed all with his pace and bounce with experts and cricketers alike hailing the 24-year-old as the X-factor for which ever team he plays for. Before World Cup, India captain Virat Kohli also predicted that the Rajasthan Royals' speedster will be the X-factor for hosts England in the quadrennial event. Archer lived up to his reputation and guided his team to a thrilling win in the final against New Zealand.

In Archer - who returned match figures of 5-91 from a heavy workload of 44 overs - England have fresh optimism heading into the third Test at Headingley, with Smith's availability for an encounter that begins on Thursday in "serious doubt".

England captain Joe Root feels Archer can be instrumental as his side seek to retain the urn.

"He's come in and he really has made a massive impact, added a different dynamic to our bowling group," Root said at a news conference.

"I think has given Australia something different to think about so it's really pleasing to see someone come in on Test debut and really shake up things and live up to the hype, even some of the hype that he put on himself.

"It's really pleasing to see and it makes for a very interesting last three games."