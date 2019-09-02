Cricket
Ishant Sharma becomes most successful India pacer outside Asia, surpasses Kapil Dev's record

By
New Delhi, Sep 2: India pacer Ishant Sharma created history on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match between India and West Indies at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

Ishant - who grabbed a fifer in the first innings of the first Test - became the most successful Indian pacer outside Asia and in doing so the right arm pacer surpassed legendary Kapil Dev.

After dismissing Jahmar Hamilton for 5 in West Indies' first innings, Ishant surpassed the legendary all-rounder's tally of 155 wickets outside Asian sub-continent. Anil Kumble is the most successful India bowler outside Asia is legendary off-spinner Anil Kumble with 200 Test scalps in 50 matches.

Ishant, who turned 31 today, is playing 92nd Test for India. Ishant has 275 Test wickets in 91 Tests, 115 wickets in 80 ODIs, and 8 scalps in 14 T20Is.

Meanwhile, India is poised for another inevitable win over West Indies after the overmatched hosts ended day three on 45-2 in their second innings, having been set 468 for victory.

Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket burst on the previous evening put India - winners of the series-opener by 318 runs - in total command of the second Test and ensured the Windies began Sunday's play trailing by 329 on 87-7. They were dismissed for 117 before lunch, despite contrasting shows of modest resistance from Jahmar Hamilton and Kemar Roach, before India opted against enforcing the follow-on and declared on 168-4 to leave a mammoth target.

Roach removed touring skipper Virat Kohli for a golden duck and came agonisingly close to emulating Bumrah's hat-trick from the previous day, only missing out on a third wicket in as many balls when Ajinkya Rahane inside-edged a delivery past his stumps for four. Kohli's exit left India 36-3, but Rahane (64 not out) and first-innings centurion Hanuma Vihari (53 not out) raised the tempo in a fifth-wicket stand of 111 that set up an evening declaration.

The Windies then lost both of their opening batsmen in the 13 overs before stumps and appear to be facing a hopeless task with two days still remaining.

(With inputs from agencies)

Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 18:35 [IST]
