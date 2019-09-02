Ishant Sharma becomes most successful India pacer outside Asia, surpasses Kapil Dev's record

Ishant - who grabbed a fifer in the first innings of the first Test - became the most successful Indian pacer outside Asia and in doing so the right arm pacer surpassed legendary Kapil Dev.

After dismissing Jahmar Hamilton for 5 in West Indies' first innings, Ishant surpassed the legendary all-rounder's tally of 155 wickets outside Asian sub-continent. Anil Kumble is the most successful India bowler outside Asia is legendary off-spinner Anil Kumble with 200 Test scalps in 50 matches.

Most Test wickets for India outside Asia:



200 - Anil Kumble (50 Tests)

156* - ISHANT SHARMA (46 Tests)

155 - Kapil Dev (45 Tests)

147 - Zaheer Khan (38 Tests)#WIvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 1, 2019

Ishant, who turned 31 today, is playing 92nd Test for India. Ishant has 275 Test wickets in 91 Tests, 115 wickets in 80 ODIs, and 8 scalps in 14 T20Is.

Meanwhile, India is poised for another inevitable win over West Indies after the overmatched hosts ended day three on 45-2 in their second innings, having been set 468 for victory.

Happy birthday Ishant Sharma!



What a great early birthday present this was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WEnyK1gofn — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket burst on the previous evening put India - winners of the series-opener by 318 runs - in total command of the second Test and ensured the Windies began Sunday's play trailing by 329 on 87-7. They were dismissed for 117 before lunch, despite contrasting shows of modest resistance from Jahmar Hamilton and Kemar Roach, before India opted against enforcing the follow-on and declared on 168-4 to leave a mammoth target.

Happy Birthday @ImIshant 💐



On his special day, relive one of his fiery spells against Pakistan - not too long ago 😜🎂 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fwZ5J4ITe5 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2019

Roach removed touring skipper Virat Kohli for a golden duck and came agonisingly close to emulating Bumrah's hat-trick from the previous day, only missing out on a third wicket in as many balls when Ajinkya Rahane inside-edged a delivery past his stumps for four. Kohli's exit left India 36-3, but Rahane (64 not out) and first-innings centurion Hanuma Vihari (53 not out) raised the tempo in a fifth-wicket stand of 111 that set up an evening declaration.

The Windies then lost both of their opening batsmen in the 13 overs before stumps and appear to be facing a hopeless task with two days still remaining.

