Cricket ISPL 2026: Indian Street Premier League Season 3 Schedule, Venue, Teams - All You Need to Know By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 15:28 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis-ball T10 tournament, is gearing up for its biggest season yet. After two consecutive successful editions, the street-cricket inspired league is set to return for its third edition in Surat from January 9 to February 6, 2026.

The ISPL Season 3 promises to raise the bar with eight franchises in action, expanded squads, increased prize money, and a host of star team owners. In a major highlight, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament will drive home a brand-new Porsche 911, a move that underlines how the league aspires to match global sporting benchmarks.

ISPL Season 3 Teams and Owners

The upcoming edition will see two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Delhi, owned by Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan respectively. They join an already star-studded line-up of ISPL franchise owners:

Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai)

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan (Tiigers of Kolkata)

Akshay Kumar (Srinagar Ke Veer)

Suriya (Chennai Singams)

Hrithik Roshan (Bangalore Strikers)

Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad)

ISPL 2026 Schedule and Venue

Host City: Surat

Dates: January 9 - February 6, 2026

Trials: Begin October 5, 2025, across 101 cities

The league has expanded its squad size to 18 players per team, with a mandatory inclusion of two under-19 cricketers. The team purse has also been increased by 50% to ₹1.5 crore, giving franchises greater flexibility in building competitive squads.

ISPL's Growing Impact

With over 4.3 million player registrations recorded ahead of the new season, the ISPL has firmly established itself as a national phenomenon. The tournament has already produced breakout talents such as Abhishek Dalhor, Sagar Ali, Rajat Mundhe, Ketan Mhatre, Jagannath Sarkar and Fardeen Kazi, who have captured the imagination of fans across the country.

ISPL's third edition also saw the unveiling of official group draws and the launch of its documentary "Rise of ISPL", which chronicles its journey from local streets to national stadiums. Looking ahead, the league will also introduce a Zonal Institution and selection tournament from Season 4, ensuring grassroots cricket talent gets a structured pathway to shine.

What They Said

Sachin Tendulkar, ISPL Core Committee Member, highlighted the league's expansion and influence:

"ISPL has evolved beyond being just a league; it has become a movement that is changing the way we identify and nurture cricketing talent in India. With Season 3, the league is expanding its reach, creating even more opportunities for players to showcase their skills on a national stage. This expansion strengthens the foundation of grassroots cricket and I'm confident that the impact will be felt across the country."

League Commissioner Suraj Samat also emphasized the motivation behind the MVP prize and the larger vision of ISPL:

"In just three seasons, we've evolved from a bold idea into a movement that's redefining the grassroots sports ecosystem in India. The introduction of the Porsche 911 as the MVP Award is more than just a headline; it's a message. Much like when Ravi Shastri won an Audi for his performance in 1985, this is about inspiring players to dream big and push their limits. We want every youngster watching or playing in ISPL to believe that world-class rewards are within their reach if they bring passion, discipline, and performance to the game."