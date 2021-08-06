James Anderson surpasses Anil Kumble to become third-highest wicket-taker of all time in Test Cricket

The right-arm quick dismissed set Indian batsman KL Rahul for 84 and prevented the opener from notching up a well deserved century to leapfrog Kumble and become the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. It was a brilliant delivery bowled on the off-stump which took a faint edge off Rahul's bat and went straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Anderson soon took his tally to 621 when he dismissed Shardul Thakur for a duck. Thakur was caught at first slip by England captain Joe Root after getting an edge off Anderson.

Kumble took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Anderson after the latter surpassed him and wrote, "Congratulations @jimmy9 Fantastic to see a fast bowler get up there. #legend @ECB_cricket."

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also hailed Anderson for his achievement and wrote on Twitter: "18 years of hunger and relentless pursuit of excellence at the top level. For any bowler, it is a special effort, but for a fast bowler, it is extra special. Many congratulations to James Anderson on becoming the 3rd highest wicket-taker of all time. Richly deserved."

18 years of hunger and relentless pursuit of excellence at the top level. For any bowler it is a special effort, but for a fast bowler it is extra special.

Anderson scalped the wickets of India's batting mainstays Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli of successive deliveries on day two of the series opener and stole the show with his sensational bowling effort on the rain-hit day.

With 621 victims to his name in 163 Tests, Anderson is only behind Australian spin legend Shane Warne (708 wickets) and legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets). The English pacer already became the most decorated pacer of all time in terms of wickets taken when he surpassed Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath's 523 dismissals in Test cricket.

In his illustrious career, Anderson has conceded 16507 runs and grabbed 30 five wicket-hauls and three 10 wicket-hauls.