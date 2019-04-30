James Faulkner clarifies Instagram post that misinterpreted him as gay

On Monday (April 29), reports that Faulkner has decided to come out of closet to announce that he is in a same sex relationship were made after the Aussie made a post on Instagram.

"Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner #togetherfor5years," read a caption of Faulkner's Instagram post.

The 29-year-old, however, clarified his earlier Instagram post with a new one via his social media.

"There seems to be a misunderstanding about my post from last night, I am not gay, however it has been fantastic to see the support from and for the LBGT community.

"Let's never forget love is love, however @robjubbsta is just a great friend. Last night marked five years of being house mates! Good on everyone for being so supportive," posted Faulkner.

The bowling all-rounder Faulkner, who last played for his country in October, 2017, has represented Australia in one Test, 69 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals.

