James Faulkner clarifies Instagram post that misinterpreted him as gay

Bengaluru, April 30: Australian all-rounder James Faulkner says his Instagram post may have been misunderstood by the masses about him being gay, but he was happy to see the support shown from and for the LGBT community.
On Monday (April 29), reports that Faulkner has decided to come out of closet to announce that he is in a same sex relationship were made after the Aussie made a post on Instagram.
"Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner #togetherfor5years," read a caption of Faulkner's Instagram post.
The 29-year-old, however, clarified his earlier Instagram post with a new one via his social media.
"There seems to be a misunderstanding about my post from last night, I am not gay, however it has been fantastic to see the support from and for the LBGT community.
"Let's never forget love is love, however @robjubbsta is just a great friend. Last night marked five years of being house mates! Good on everyone for being so supportive," posted Faulkner.
The bowling all-rounder Faulkner, who last played for his country in October, 2017, has represented Australia in one Test, 69 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals.
(With inputs from agencies)
