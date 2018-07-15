Vince called up for Headingley decider; Malan, Curran released from England squad

London, July 15: James Vince has been called up for England's one-day international decider against India after Dawid Malan and Sam Curran were released from the squad.
Vince has not played an ODI for two years, but the Hampshire captain - dropped from the Test side following the tour of New Zealand - has been drafted in for the final match of the series at Headingley on Tuesday.
Batsman Malan and all-rounder Curran did not feature in the first two matches against Virat Kohli's side and will line up for England Lions against India A in a four-day contest which starts on Monday.
Joe Root scored a century as England beat India by 86 runs at Lord's on Saturday to keep the series alive after a crushing win for India in the opener at Trent Bridge.
Alastair Cook and Chris Woakes will also feature in a Lions side which will be captained by Rory Burns at New Road.
Source: OPTA/OmniSport
