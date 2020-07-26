Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jason Holder completes 2000 Test runs and 100 wickets: Full list of players to have entered this elite club

By

Old Trafford, July 26: West Indies captain Jason Holder claimed yet another milestone as he completed 2000 Test runs on Sunday (July 26) during the third Test match against England at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Holder - who scored 46 in the first innings - became the 38th West Indies batsman to complete 2000 Test runs. Meanwhile, the Windies were bundled out for 197 in their first innings in response to England's 369.

Holder was the pick of the batsmen for the Caribbean side as the rest of the batters disappointed. England speedster Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as they never allowed the tourists to open their arms in the game.

1
46755

Holder was the only batsman who offered some resistance against a quality English pace attack comprising Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.

The tall all-rounder also entered the elite club of gentlemen to amass 2000-plus Test runs and 100-plus wickets. He's the third Windies cricketer after Sir Garry Sobers (8032 runs and 235 wickets) and Carl Hooper (5762 runs and 114 wickets) to enter this unique club. Holder, playing his 43rd Test, has amassed 2000 runs and 115 wickets.

Here are the players with 2000+ runs & 100+ wickets in Tests for each team:

England: Wilfred Rhodes, Trevor Bailey, Tony Greig, Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali.

Australia: Keith Miller, Richie Benaud, Shane Warne, Mitchell Johnson

South Africa: Trevor Goddard, Shaun Pollock, Jacques Kallis

West Indies: Garry Sobers, Carl Hooper, Jason Holder

New Zealand: Richard Hadlee, Chris Cairns, Daniel Vettori

India: Veenu Mankad, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, R Ashwin

Pakistan: Imran Khan, Wasim Akram

Sri Lanka: Chaminda Vaas

Zimbabwe: None

Bangladesh: Shakib-al-Hasan.

More JASON HOLDER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
WI 197/10 (65.0) vs ENG 369
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue