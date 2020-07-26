Jason Holder completes 2000 Test runs and 100 wickets: Full list of players to have entered this elite club

Holder - who scored 46 in the first innings - became the 38th West Indies batsman to complete 2000 Test runs. Meanwhile, the Windies were bundled out for 197 in their first innings in response to England's 369.

Holder was the pick of the batsmen for the Caribbean side as the rest of the batters disappointed. England speedster Stuart Broad was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as they never allowed the tourists to open their arms in the game.

Holder was the only batsman who offered some resistance against a quality English pace attack comprising Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer.

The tall all-rounder also entered the elite club of gentlemen to amass 2000-plus Test runs and 100-plus wickets. He's the third Windies cricketer after Sir Garry Sobers (8032 runs and 235 wickets) and Carl Hooper (5762 runs and 114 wickets) to enter this unique club. Holder, playing his 43rd Test, has amassed 2000 runs and 115 wickets.

Here are the players with 2000+ runs & 100+ wickets in Tests for each team:

England: Wilfred Rhodes, Trevor Bailey, Tony Greig, Ian Botham, Andrew Flintoff, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali.

Australia: Keith Miller, Richie Benaud, Shane Warne, Mitchell Johnson

South Africa: Trevor Goddard, Shaun Pollock, Jacques Kallis

West Indies: Garry Sobers, Carl Hooper, Jason Holder

New Zealand: Richard Hadlee, Chris Cairns, Daniel Vettori

India: Veenu Mankad, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, R Ashwin

Pakistan: Imran Khan, Wasim Akram

Sri Lanka: Chaminda Vaas

Zimbabwe: None

Bangladesh: Shakib-al-Hasan.