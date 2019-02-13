Jasprit Bumrah doesn't believe in sledging, likes to channelise aggression in his bowling

Bowling does the talking!

"That aggression is there, of course. In fact, when I started playing the game, I used to be really assertive, trying to sledge batsmen, giving send-offs. But then, as I continued playing, I realised, all said it wasn't helping me bowl better. I would drift away from my set of plans, not be able to execute in the manner I thought and stuff like that. That's when I began to realise something here wasn't working. I had to channelise that aggression and let it show in my stride and delivery. Just mouthing off would make no sense. Any way, if the ball is doing the talking, it's enough. I don't need to talk," said Bumrah.

No favourite spells so far

The cricketer made his Test debut in Cape Town last year, has played just 10 Tests so far but has already established himself as one of the deadliest bowlers in the world cricket at the moment.

Bumrah has claimed 49 wickets in the longest format of the game, including three fifers - one each coming in South Africa, England and Australia. But according to the speedster he doesn't have any favourite spells or wickets to cherish.

"No favourites as such. Debut in Cape Town, a series win in Australia - what can be more wonderful than that? You know, now that I look back, small things that happened between spells, between innings, how wonderfully I got to learn with each passing game. The first innings in Cape Town for instance, I bowled, learnt what kind of line was required there, what the conditions demanded. And then coming back in the second innings keeping those aspects in mind, doing what was required - that is what I cherish," he added.

Fitness is of utmost importance!

Talking about his improved fitness, Bumrah said he's come a long way and feels thankful that he realised the importance of being fit quickly.

"When I first made the transition from first-class cricket to the international stage, I realised that if I had to sustain myself at this level, my idea of fitness would have to be taken to a whole new level. Fitness was the criteria back then too but international cricket is a different ballgame. Thankfully, I realised this quickly."

On the aspect of his mental fitness, the No. 1 ranked bowler in the ODIs said he listens to a lot of music and does yoga to keep himself relaxed.

"Once I'm off cricket, nobody gets to know where I am, what I'm doing. When I'm with friends, family, we don't talk cricket and that, I've realised, is important too. Not talking about cricket is as important as talking about cricket. You need to switch off in order to switch on," he added further.

Reason behind India's dangerous pace attack

When asked about the adulation India's pacers are getting for their consistently good performance in Test cricket, Bumrah said they always strategise to pick all 20 wickets and they have the luxury of bowling the best batsmen in the world to polish their skills in the nets.

"When we landed in South Africa (last year), the pace plan was clear - to concentrate on 20 wickets. Now the thing is, please look at what we (as a pace bowling unit) were up to in the nets - bowling to some of the best batsmen in the world (bowling to India batsmen during practice). The best feeling for us (pace unit) is that today we're being talked about. I'll agree with that. Today, we can give it back to the opposition in their backyard. And that's satisfying. As a unit, we've been able to create pressure and at the same time, maintained a healthy competition among ourselves," he added further.