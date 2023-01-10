Jasprit Bumrah fit for ODI World Cup 2023 should be India's target, says Russell Arnold

Bumrah, who was added to the India squad following his rehabilitation last week, was on Monday (January 9) ruled of the ODI series against Sri Lanka after complaining of stiffness in his back.

The 29-year-old has not been involved since September last year and was also forced to miss the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The pacer is now reportedly set to undergo further three weeks of rehab in National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before he is cleared to return to action.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live' ahead of the first ODI in Guwahati, Arnold spoke on Bumrah's exclusion from the squad for the series and whether that is a wise decision in the long run.

"Well, you'd like to have him all the time but as we all know, his particular action, though it's a short run up puts a lot of strain on that body. And hence, he can break down now and again," Arnold said on Star Sports.

"If your goal is the World Cup, make sure he's there for that tournament. You missed him at the T20 world cup and you don't want that happening again."

While Team India will be hoping to get him back playing soon, the former Lanka cricketer Arnold said it will be better if the Men in Blue get Bumrah fit and ready for the World Cup later this year rather than rushing him back for other tournaments like the ongoing bilateral series.

"And being cautious, making sure exactly that he's really ripe for this tournament is the way for India to go because when he comes in, it will be massive boost, it's a massive bonus," Arnold said.

"Hence, the plans will not be based on him because he can only make the team better, so you're in a good position even if he's there or not for these games."

The former Sri Lanka all-rounder also spoke on the composure required by India to excel at world tournaments and how important series like the India-Sri Lanka ODI's are to build their composure.

"Composure it is, when it comes to skill and going above their business, there's no doubt that this team and these players are incredible. But when it matters to handle that pressure and expectations, it's amazing how that can wear you down," Arnold added.

"And that is the problem the Indians are having and we've seen that in the last couple of world events. That's what you need to handle, how you're going to be able to focus on what needs to be done on that particular day.

"Well it's a build-up, it's about trying to hold your thought process together. It will be very different come October, but that's what they need to hold it together."

India will face New Zealand in a white-ball series from January 18 and Bumrah is expected to miss that as well as part of the Test series against Australia.