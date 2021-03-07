Jasprit Bumrah-Anupama Parameshwaran wedding rumour: Here's what south actor's mother had to say

Anupama's mother opens up

Brushing aside the news or rumours as jokes, the south diva's mother Sunitha Parameswaran told Manorama Online that her daughter and India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah are only good friends.

How Bumrah and Anupama met each other

Sunitha also revealed how the two met each other and became friends but the rumours of their link-up started doing the rounds when the duo started following each other on Instagram. Annoyed with the gossips they unfollowed each other but remained friends.

Sunitha was quoted by Onmanorama as saying, "A new story would appear when everyone begins to forget about Anupama. We take it only in a positive sense. There were many stories linking Anupama and Bumrah earlier too.

"I think these stories were created by those who didn't like them following each other on Instagram. I suppose they had un followed each other after such untrue stories were spread. Once, Bumrah was staying in the same hotel as Anupama's where she had gone for a shooting. It was then that they had met each other for the first time. I don't understand why such a story has popped up now."

Mother's statement contradicts Anupama's previous clarification

Earlier in 2020, on the rumours of dating the India cricketer had clarified: "I don't even know who he is. I just know that he is a cricketer and that's about it. There is nothing more. It is sad to see such link-up rumours circulating on social media about a woman without any proper information."

Her mother's latest statement that the two are friends contradicts Anupama's clarification which also hints that the 25-year-old actress doesn't wish to discuss her personal life in the public domain.

Bumrah to have a destination wedding

The 27-year-old right-arm seamer pulled his name from the fourth Test against and will also miss the upcoming limited-overs series against England due to his wedding and the cricketer will now be directly seen in action during the IPL 2021, playing for his franchise Mumbai Indians.

As per reports, it is going to be a destination wedding for Bumrah in Goa and only close family members will be part of the intimate ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.