Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jasprit Bumrah-Anupama Parameshwaran wedding rumour: Here's what south actor's mother had to say

By

New Delhi, March 7: The wedding details of premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is still under the wraps as the cricketer's family has been tight-lipped about not just the preparations but also about the bride to be.

The rumours that the cricketer either getting married to south actress Anupama Parameshwaran or sports presenter-anchor Sanjana Ganesan are keeping the social media buzzing and speculating but there's hardly any word from the cricketer's side - who took a break from national duties to prepare for the D-Day.

Jasprit Bumrah wedding: Why south actress Anupama Parameshwaran as India pacer's bride is trending

However, reports are now emerging that Anupama is not Bumrah's bride to be as the Kerala actor's mother has quashed the rumours.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage: Who is Sanjana Ganesan and why she's being speculated as India pacer's bride to be

Jasprit Bumrah wedding: This actress or this sports presenter; who is going to be 'Jassi Ki Dulhaniya'?

Anupama's mother opens up

Anupama's mother opens up

Brushing aside the news or rumours as jokes, the south diva's mother Sunitha Parameswaran told Manorama Online that her daughter and India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah are only good friends.

How Bumrah and Anupama met each other

How Bumrah and Anupama met each other

Sunitha also revealed how the two met each other and became friends but the rumours of their link-up started doing the rounds when the duo started following each other on Instagram. Annoyed with the gossips they unfollowed each other but remained friends.

Sunitha was quoted by Onmanorama as saying, "A new story would appear when everyone begins to forget about Anupama. We take it only in a positive sense. There were many stories linking Anupama and Bumrah earlier too.

"I think these stories were created by those who didn't like them following each other on Instagram. I suppose they had un followed each other after such untrue stories were spread. Once, Bumrah was staying in the same hotel as Anupama's where she had gone for a shooting. It was then that they had met each other for the first time. I don't understand why such a story has popped up now."

Mother's statement contradicts Anupama's previous clarification

Mother's statement contradicts Anupama's previous clarification

Earlier in 2020, on the rumours of dating the India cricketer had clarified: "I don't even know who he is. I just know that he is a cricketer and that's about it. There is nothing more. It is sad to see such link-up rumours circulating on social media about a woman without any proper information."

Her mother's latest statement that the two are friends contradicts Anupama's clarification which also hints that the 25-year-old actress doesn't wish to discuss her personal life in the public domain.

Bumrah to have a destination wedding

Bumrah to have a destination wedding

The 27-year-old right-arm seamer pulled his name from the fourth Test against and will also miss the upcoming limited-overs series against England due to his wedding and the cricketer will now be directly seen in action during the IPL 2021, playing for his franchise Mumbai Indians.

As per reports, it is going to be a destination wedding for Bumrah in Goa and only close family members will be part of the intimate ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More JASPRIT BUMRAH News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, March 7, 2021, 10:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 7, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More