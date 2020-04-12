Jemimah Rodrigues shows her funny side with hilarious responses during Q&A session on Twitter

The 19-year-old top-order batswoman from Mumbai isn't just popular for her big hits on the cricket pitch. The Mumbaikar is also a brilliant dancer and is never misses a chance to show her dance moves. During the ICC Women's World T20 2020 in Australia, she entertained the fans on Instagram.

Jemimah on Sunday (April 12) responded to several questions posed by her fans and gave funny reactions on her Twitter handle.

Here are a few of her hilarious responses:

No change, ill always win 😎 https://t.co/o8fm1Sjg7K — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020

Bunty from the Lifebuoy ad because he washes his hands for 20 secs 🤝 https://t.co/wyPjdUwL98 — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020

Jo bhi overacting acche se karti ho, bas wohi 😋 https://t.co/zJaJS72641 — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020

The Badshaah masala song from the ad. Randomly keeps playing in my head!! 😭😓 https://t.co/qCZDbEyhUS — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020

Yes, she was quite excited to meet me. Fans I tell you 🤪 https://t.co/V5iOGShDTT — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020

When Monisha decided to leave the house.

If you know, you know 😉 https://t.co/hgo1ASmPht pic.twitter.com/e9jSGqgAlK — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020

Earlier this week, the cricketer in a live Instagram session with anchor-host Riddhima Pathak and gave some honest opinions about her favourite male cricketer and the kinds of shots she loves to watch on a repeat mode. Jemimah revealed that fellow Mumbaikar, Rohit Sharma, is her favourite cricketer and claimed that she could watch Rohit's effortless batting all day.

When asked about her favourite cricket shot she replied 'cover drive'. When further asked to name a batsman who she thinks can play the cover drive better, she named Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam. "I love Babar Azam's cover drives," she said.