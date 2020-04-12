Jemimah Rodrigues shows her funny side with hilarious responses during Q&A session on Twitter

Mumbai, April 12: Young India women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues showed the funny side of her when she gave hilarious answers to her fans' questions on micro-blogging website Twitter.
The 19-year-old top-order batswoman from Mumbai isn't just popular for her big hits on the cricket pitch. The Mumbaikar is also a brilliant dancer and is never misses a chance to show her dance moves. During the ICC Women's World T20 2020 in Australia, she entertained the fans on Instagram.
Jemimah on Sunday (April 12) responded to several questions posed by her fans and gave funny reactions on her Twitter handle.
Here are a few of her hilarious responses:
I always have my bouncers around me 😎@TheShafaliVerma @imharleenDeol https://t.co/BeU4zcEbjO pic.twitter.com/Dv3WmzX3ug— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 11, 2020
No change, ill always win 😎 https://t.co/o8fm1Sjg7K— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020
@meljones_33 and @bhogleharsha https://t.co/NxdsvhJgoR— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020
Cornflakes with Sambhar 😌 https://t.co/sTJAEoBgG1 pic.twitter.com/9IfYwoctvf— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020
Bunty from the Lifebuoy ad because he washes his hands for 20 secs 🤝 https://t.co/wyPjdUwL98— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020
Jo bhi overacting acche se karti ho, bas wohi 😋 https://t.co/zJaJS72641— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020
The Badshaah masala song from the ad. Randomly keeps playing in my head!! 😭😓 https://t.co/qCZDbEyhUS— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020
Yes, she was quite excited to meet me. Fans I tell you 🤪 https://t.co/V5iOGShDTT— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020
When Monisha decided to leave the house.— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020
If you know, you know 😉 https://t.co/hgo1ASmPht pic.twitter.com/e9jSGqgAlK
Neither of them. Main dono seat pe let kar so jaoongi. #sorrynotsorry @imharleenDeol @mandhana_smriti https://t.co/Ma2gEJsunr— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020
Thanks, I use babool sticks https://t.co/LYjEIS1sAD pic.twitter.com/XS6xu5haL4— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) April 12, 2020
Earlier this week, the cricketer in a live Instagram session with anchor-host Riddhima Pathak and gave some honest opinions about her favourite male cricketer and the kinds of shots she loves to watch on a repeat mode. Jemimah revealed that fellow Mumbaikar, Rohit Sharma, is her favourite cricketer and claimed that she could watch Rohit's effortless batting all day.
When asked about her favourite cricket shot she replied 'cover drive'. When further asked to name a batsman who she thinks can play the cover drive better, she named Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam. "I love Babar Azam's cover drives," she said.
