Jemimah Rodrigues shows her funny side with hilarious responses during Q&A session on Twitter

Mumbai, April 12: Young India women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues showed the funny side of her when she gave hilarious answers to her fans' questions on micro-blogging website Twitter.

The 19-year-old top-order batswoman from Mumbai isn't just popular for her big hits on the cricket pitch. The Mumbaikar is also a brilliant dancer and is never misses a chance to show her dance moves. During the ICC Women's World T20 2020 in Australia, she entertained the fans on Instagram.

Jemimah on Sunday (April 12) responded to several questions posed by her fans and gave funny reactions on her Twitter handle.

Here are a few of her hilarious responses:

Earlier this week, the cricketer in a live Instagram session with anchor-host Riddhima Pathak and gave some honest opinions about her favourite male cricketer and the kinds of shots she loves to watch on a repeat mode. Jemimah revealed that fellow Mumbaikar, Rohit Sharma, is her favourite cricketer and claimed that she could watch Rohit's effortless batting all day.

When asked about her favourite cricket shot she replied 'cover drive'. When further asked to name a batsman who she thinks can play the cover drive better, she named Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam. "I love Babar Azam's cover drives," she said.

Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 19:44 [IST]
