Joe Root rues England's missed opportunity

England were bowled out for 197 in their second innings at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, falling to defeat by an innings and 65 runs.

Root elected to bat in the first Test, but England could only post 353 – a total the Black Caps raced past in making 615-9 declared to set up their victory.

The England skipper said it was a chance missed by his team as none of their batsmen made a century while BJ Watling (205) and Mitchell Santner (126) starred for New Zealand.

"We missed an opportunity when you look at the two first innings in comparison. We needed to get a score over 450 and to use that scoreboard pressure as an extra fielder," Root said.

"We did a lot of good stuff, we just need to do it for longer. It's different to the style of cricket we've had to play in our home conditions. There is stuff to address.

"It ended up being a good wicket over the course of five days. It was the right decision at the toss but not kicking on in that first innings has cost us the game.

"We can't panic and think it's the end of the world. We are working hard behind the scenes and if we come back strong, we'll hopefully level it up."

Neil Wagner (5-44) ripped through England on the final day, with only Joe Denly (35 off 142 balls) able to survive at least 100 deliveries.

Root rued England's batting and admitted there were several poor dismissals, including his own for 11.

"There were a few soft dismissals," he told Sky Sports.

"It can be quite difficult. You get yourself in a mood to defend and then you end up playing a half-hearted shot. I gave that ball (from Colin de Grandhomme) far too much respect, it should have gone for four or six over point."

The second and final Test starts in Hamilton on Friday (November 29).