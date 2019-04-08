Cricket

England captain Root 'fine' after taking blow to left hand

By Opta
Joe Root

London, April 8: England captain Joe Root is "fine" after taking a blow to his left hand late on day three of Yorkshire's County Championship fixture at Nottinghamshire.

Root was struck by a Joe Clarke drive with three overs remaining at Trent Bridge on Sunday (April 7) and left the pitch for medical attention.

However, Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale quickly allayed any fears of serious damage when speaking to Sky Sports at the close of play.

"No, he's fine. He's just strapped it up, just icing it up," he said.

"It was just precautionary really, he'll be fine for tomorrow (Monday)."

Nottinghamshire closed day three on 329-5 in their second innings, a lead of 446 runs.

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
