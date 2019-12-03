Root backs Archer to bounce back after disappointing New Zealand series

Archer finished with just two wickets at an average of 104.50 as England lost the series after the second Test was drawn in Hamilton on Tuesday (December 3).

But Root backed the 24-year-old, who saw Joe Denly drop a simple chance to dismiss Kane Williamson off his bowling on day five, to respond.

New Zealand vs England, 2nd Test: Williamson, Taylor score tons as match ends in draw

"He's found out that Test cricket is hard. You sometimes don't get the rewards you deserve in Test cricket," he told Sky Sports.

"He is a fantastic talent and there's no doubt he's going to contribute to England in Test cricket.

"I expect him to bounce back quite quickly. He's a fast learner."

Williamson and Ross Taylor made unbeaten centuries at Seddon Park before the rain arrived, leading to a drawn second Test.

Root was unsurprisingly left disappointed after the series loss, saying: "It was a frustrating day.

"I thought we tried everything as a bowling group, a couple of chances didn't stick. I thought we were forcing the issue a lot of the time."

New Zealand Cricket files police complaint over racist abuse of Archer

Black Caps captain Williamson praised his team after holding on for a draw on a flat pitch in the second Test.

"It was a great fighting effort over the last couple of weeks. We know how strong the England side is. To lose both tosses but to keep showing that fight was really pleasing to see," he said.

"The first match for us was a fantastic victory. To come here and back it up with another strong performance was really pleasing."

40 - @BLACKCAPS duo Kane Williamson (21) and Ross Taylor (19) have a combined 40 Test centuries between them; however, this is the first time in their careers that they've both scored a century in the same Test innings in New Zealand. Intertwined.#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/Hiw5Y0mv7B — OptaJason (@OptaJason) 3 December 2019