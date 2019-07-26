Jonty Rhodes: A question of livelihood over loyalty?

Rhodes has spent several summers in India with IPL teams in similar role and has also been a brand ambassdor of many Indian business houses like Isuzu. In that context, Rhodes cannot be entirely faulted for applying for a job with the high profile Indian cricket team.

Back home, many would feel disappointed that Rhodes opted for India than South Africa, particularly at a time when his name was also doing rounds as the possible successor of Otis Gibson, the head coach of Proteas.

Rhodes had explained why he was eager to take up a coaching job in India -- a combination of newfound eagerness for athleticism, increasing importance for fielding and of course, India is the most followed cricket team in the world.

But herein lies the paradox. On June 26, Rhodes had indicated that he want to spend time and energy with players who are yet to have the opportunity to showcase their skills. "It seems to be a complex paradox," said one article in SA Cricket Mag.

The article also revealed that in an interview in 2016, Rhodes had pointed at money as a major factor for moving around the world. India offer green bills in plenty. But should Rhodes have opted for money or opted to coach South Africa, going through a rough phase at the moment?

Answer is not an easy one.