Jonty Rhodes picks top 5 fielders in the modern era, rates Suresh Raina as the best

Andrew Symonds

"In the modern era, there really have been some great fielders. For me the first player, because I have only fielded in the inner circle. The first fielder I have seen fielding well in the circle and outside with a very strong arm is Andrew Symonds from Australia," said Rhodes.

Herschelle Gibbs

"Herschelle Gibbs as a contemporary. He's just retired from international cricket. He's just hung on as a player, but he's now just converted to coaching and commentary. As a contemporary, Hershelle was an incredible fielder so great to have him next to me at backward point," said Rhodes.

Paul Collingwood

"Not No. 3 in order but Paul Collingwood. On the former England captain, who's hailed as one of the finest close-in fielders, Rhodes said, "He is a fantastic cricketer, very similar what regards to me in fielding in the same positions," said the Protea.

AB de Villiers

"No. 2 would be AB de Villiers. I have worked with the South Africa team for a while as a fielding coach and every time he put the wicket-keeping gloves, I'd be very upset and say 'cummon AB, I need you in the field'," said Rhodes.

One from 🇦🇺

One from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

One from 🇮🇳

Two from 🇿🇦



Who makes it into @JontyRhodes8's top five fielders? pic.twitter.com/vZrbQUnexP — ICC (@ICC) February 13, 2019

Suresh Raina

"Number 1 fielder for me is Suresh Raina, someone who's still playing. I know what the conditions of the fields are in India, and every time he practices, every time he dives, it's gonna be so much of heat. He doesn't even give a second hesitation of should I dive or shouldn't I dive," Rhodes added.

Lauding he UP cricketer as a brilliant fielder anywhere on the ground, Jonty said, "He goes for the ball which pretty much what my philosophy is, ‘if you don't go, you'll never know' and he has done that. He has taken great catches in the slips and in the outfield and in the circle. I have loved watching Suresh Raina. He is my number one fielder."