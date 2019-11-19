Jonty Rhodes to train young champions for Boost's online platform

Boost is ready to host, Jonty Rhodes, who is regarded as one of the greatest fielders in the history of cricket. On Boostcamp, he will be sharing his experience through specially curated training videos on 'Fielding', an integral feature of modern-day cricket. The videos that will be rolled out on the online platform, will include modules on catching, fielding inside/outside the circle and running out.

Boostcamp was launched with the purpose of inspiring young sports enthusiasts to play a bigger game and enable them to take on bigger and tougher opponents. With this one-of-a-kind initiative, young talents are given tips and tricks on how to improve skills, build stamina, handle tough situations and take the right nutrition by Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

All sports enthusiasts can start their journey by simply registering on www.boostcamp.com and watch & learn from the different training videos by these players.

Jonty Rhodes on the association said, "I am pleased to be part of such an initiate and a brand that has been inspiring young sports enthusiasts to play a bigger game for decades. Cricket is one of the most loved sports in India and I have had the opportunity to be closely associated with the country and its love for cricket. This will not only motivate the young players but also help them master the various aspects of sports. This is a great step to empower young sports enthusiasts to become champions at sports.

Welcoming Jonty Rhodes to the Boost fraternity, Vikram Bahl, Area Marketing Lead, Nutrition & Digestive Health, GSKCH Indian subcontinent, said, "Boost has a strong association with stamina, energy and winning spirit. We are delighted to bring onboard one of the greatest cricket legends to our Boost family, who perfectly represents the brand's persona. He brings with him the qualities and experience that made him a game-changer. We look forward to providing every kid with access to learn from one of the best sportsmen in the world."

Source: Press Release