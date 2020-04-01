Coronavirus: Joshua among bidders after Buttler auctions off World Cup final shirt

Wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler drew bids in excess of £60,000 on eBay, having put his shirt up for sale to raise funds to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday (March 31).

The highest bidder will provide much-needed funds for the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Charity, which last week launched an emergency appeal to provide life-saving equipment for people suffering from COVID-19.

World heavyweight boxing champion Joshua responded to Buttler's social media promotion of the auction – which ends next Tuesday (April 7) – by vowing to make a bid.

Buttler was wearing the shirt, which has been signed by his team-mates, when he ran Martin Guptill out off the final ball of a dramatic Super Over at Lord's last July to secure a first World Cup triumph for the hosts.

👏 @josbuttler is auctioning his World Cup final shirt to raise funds for @RBHCharity



This will raise funds for life-saving equipment to help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak.



Bid here: https://t.co/tu3RTySt6X#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9OEXPSVRrq — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 31, 2020