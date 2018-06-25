Jos Buttler is better wicketkeeper-batsman than MS Dhoni at the moment: Tim Paine

MS Dhoni has been rated as the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the limited-overs format for long as per Paine, who is a keeper-batsman himself, Buttler has surged ahead of the former Indian captain.

Paine: Don't write off Australia's World Cup defence

Buttler is in the form of his life, having played a pivotal role in England's 5-0 rout of Australia in the just-concluded ODI series. Asked to rate Buttler, he said: "He's good, he's very good. Right now, he'd have to be the best white-ball wicket-keeper batsman in the world.

114/8 chasing 205. And then Jos Bossed the match....what an innings. Top class century. And the English dominance in the series was admirable. #ENGvAUS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 24, 2018

"I don't think there are too many guys to challenge him. MS Dhoni is pretty good, but at this moment, Jos is at the absolute peak of his powers. He understands his one-day game so well and knows his strengths inside out and just doesn't go away from him."

Buttler scored 275 runs in the England-Australia limited-series, which the English Lions won 5-0m with three not-outs including scores of 91*, 54* and 110*.

Buttler, who looked in in red-hot form during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 for Rajasthan Royals, singlehandedly won the final ODI for England with his hundred after the home team was trouble at 50 for five chasing 206.

Buttler has had a transformation since he played a stellar role for Rajasthan Royals with nearly 600 runs to his credit.

The 27-year-old was recalled to the English Test side and he responded with two half-centuries in the drawn series against Pakistan. In fact, Paine feels that Australian batsmen can take a cue from Buttler.

"He's someone for our batters to watch and see first hand. Those experiences are going to be really good for D'Arcy Short or Travis Head to see him and Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy at their best," Paine added.