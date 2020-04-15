Cricket
Jos Buttler says he is in awe of Rohit Sharma's effortless batting

By Pti

Bengaluru, April 15: England and Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler was effusive in his praise for Rohit Sharma, describing the India opener as an awesome player, who can "effortlessly" take down any opposition by scoring big hundreds.

"Rohit Sharma I think is an awesome player," Buttler told New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi during an Instagram live session on Rajasthan Royals page.

"Effortless. Quite a lot of Indian players have that awesome style. He has been fantastic for a long time and I just like the way he bats and the effortless nature in which he takes people down."

Rohit is currently regarded as one of the greatest ODI players, ranked only behind India skipper Virat Kohli at the top of the ICC rankings. The Mumbaikar is the only batsman to have scored three double hundreds in the format.

The 32-year-old had equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries in World Cup matches when he scored five hundreds at the 2019 World Cup to end up as the highest-scorer with 648 runs.

And Buttler, who had shared the dressing room with Rohit at Mumbai Indians in the 2016 and 2017 seasons, said the Indian opener affects the game with his big run-scoring ability.

"One of the things I have seen with Rohit is that if he gets in, he scores big runs and really affects the game. He must have scored 4-5 hundreds in the World Cup last year," said Buttler.

Buttler also feels the Indian players now have become better in negotiating short balls escpecially Rohit, who smashes them out of the park.

"I think a few years ago people used to attack Indian players with the short ball but Rohit smashes them. Then you go fuller and he smashes them right down the ground."

India - 10,815 | World - 1,923,848
Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 11:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020

