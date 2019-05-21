Cricket

Junaid deletes inflammatory tweet following World Cup squad omission

By Opta
Junaid Khan

Karachi, May 21: Junaid Khan has deleted a tweet that seemingly criticised Inzamam-ul-Haq's decision to axe him from Pakistan's Cricket World Cup squad.

Junaid, along with Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah and Abid Ali, was omitted from the 15-man squad, which was confirmed on Monday (May 20).

The left-arm bowler took to social media following the announcement, posting a picture of himself wearing tape over his mouth, with the caption "I don't want to say anything. Truth is bitter."

That post has since been deleted, with Junaid offering no further explanation.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistan chairman of selectors Inzamam stated that both Junaid and Ashraf had missed out due to underperforming in the recent 4-0 one-day international series loss to England.

"Junaid and Faheem had been originally preferred over a few other bowlers based on their recent performances and the investment we had made on them since 2017," said Inzamam.

"They had the opportunity to cement their World Cup spots, but they were well below-par in the series against England even though they were up against the difficult challenge of bowling on placid and batsmen-friendly wickets.

"After it became obvious that the bat is likely to dominate the ball in the World Cup, we revisited our strategy and reverted to the pace of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz."

Pakistan start their World Cup campaign against tournament hosts England on June 3.

 
Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 8:58 [IST]
