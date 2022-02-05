Justin Langer resigns as Australia head coach

Langer's management company, DSEG Worldwide, confirmed his resignation on Saturday (February 5).

It came after a marathon Cricket Australia board meeting on Friday (February 4), with the subject of Langer's future a priority for the directors.

The board will be turning its attention to a search for a replacement after Langer's successful, but turbulent spell in charge was brought to an end.

A statement from DSEG read: "DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as of the Australian men's cricket team," the statement said. "The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately."

Langer's manager, James Henderson, added on Twitter: "As a player Justin retired on top after a 5-0 Ashes whitewash.

"Today, despite the views of a faceless few, he finishes his time as Australian cricket coach winning the T20 World Cup and the Ashes. Lest we forget what JL took over in 2018."

Only John Buchanan has a better winning record among Australia coaches than Langer since 1985 when they began employing full-time head coaches.

His final Test series in charge saw Australia retain the Ashes with a 4-0 win over England, a triumph that followed a maiden T20 World Cup success in the United Arab Emirates.

However, that elusive piece of T20 glory was said to have stemmed from a player-driven environment, with Langer having received much criticism following home defeat to India in the 2020-21 Test series and subsequent white-ball losses to West Indies and Bangladesh.

With Langer's intensity away from the pitch the apparent key point of contention, he agreed to take a more hands-off approach in the wake of the humbling in Bangladesh.

That change in coaching style yielded an unexpected T20 world title, and there had been some thought Langer may keep his job after the crushing defeat of England.

However, Australia are now without a head coach three weeks before they depart for a Test tour of Pakistan. Andrew McDonald will likely take charge for that tour, the assistant coach having already been pencilled in to do so for the upcoming Twenty20 series with Sri Lanka to allow Langer a rest.