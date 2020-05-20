Cricket
Kane Williamson is not getting replaced as New Zealand Test captain: NZC

By
Kane Williamson not to get removed as NZ captain

Auckland, May 20: Kane Williamson has led New Zealand to some peaks as the Black Caps' captain but a disastrous tour to Australia last year where they lost 0-3 might have put him under some pressure.

On Tuesday night (May 19) the news filtered in that Williamson could be removed from New Zealand captaincy and Tom Latham could replace him. The reports indicated that head coach Gary Stead too prefers Latham as Test captain.

However, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) squashed the report and said Williamson is firmly behind the saddle and the Test series win over India earlier this year too has been cited.

"There's absolutely no truth to any suggestion Kane's captaincy is under threat," a team spokesman was quoted as saying by the Newshub.

In fact, after the defeat against the Aussies, Williamson chose to brush aside concerns about his role as the captain of the New Zealand team, especially in the longest format. "I do feel fortunate to be leading such a great group of guys that share a similar passion, which is to keep moving this team forward," Williamson said.

"It is enjoyable and you do learn so much about yourself and with your team. Without a doubt there are a number of challenges which come throughout, and you're forever dealing with those challenges. It's part and parcel of the job but for me the focus is very much to continue to try and grow and help move the team in the right direction," he had said after the series against Australia.

"For me it's always been about what's best for the team. So if those discussions are to eventuate and collectively there's a thought that it would be best for the team, then my stance is whatever is right and fits the group. I'm always open to whatever is going to help move the team in those directions."

Story first published: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 16:02 [IST]
