Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Williamson: Black Caps cannot dwell on Australia thrashing

By Opta
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

London, June 30: Kane Williamson says New Zealand cannot afford to dwell on their 86-run Cricket World Cup thrashing by Australia ahead of a potentially crucial clash with England.

CWC 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

The Black Caps would have been guaranteed a place in the semi-finals if they had beaten their trans-Tasman rivals at Lord's on Saturday, but crumbled to 157 all out in reply to 243-9.

Trent Boult (4-51) made history by becoming the first man from New Zealand to take a World Cup hat-trick, but Mitchell Starc starred with 5-26 after Usman Khawaja (88) and Alex Carey (71) gave the Australia players a decent total to defend.

Starc strikes as Black Caps fold

New Zealand are three points ahead of fifth-placed England - who have a game in hand against India on Sunday (June 30) - and Williamson says the 2015 runners-up must put a heavy defeat in London behind them, with an encounter against the hosts to come in their last group match on Wednesday (July 3).

The Black Caps captain said: "It wasn't to be today, and we have to pick ourselves up and move on. I guess we have to look at the surface (for the showdown with England at Chester-le-Street) and make the right decisions.

"We have an extra day off, and it would be nice to freshen up a little bit. The wickets haven't been what a lot of people thought - they are perhaps tired."

Boult hat-trick lights up Lord's

Williamson, his side's top scorer with 40, added: "It was a fairly challenging surface. If you were willing to hit the wicket hard, there was something in it, and there was some up-and-down bounce as well.

"Lots of spin as well, and a lot of credit for the way they rebuilt their innings and got to a competitive total. Obviously, we were trying to get the match-ups.

"I probably bowled a bit more than I should have, with the left-handers in the middle. Throughout the innings, we thought we had them under control, but Carey took the game away with a brilliant partnership.

"Some big lads hit the wicket hard and got something out of it. What we needed was one major 100-plus partnership where we could soak up some pressure and turn the momentum our way."

More KANE WILLIAMSON News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 38 - June 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
India
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 86 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue