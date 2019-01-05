Kapil Dev displeased after efforts to stall Raman's appointment as women's team coach

1. What is Kapil's grouse

I am very disturbed about what all is happening. I don't want to take names but ego of one particular individual shouldn't be an impediment towards developing the women's game in the country. Someone might have his or her personal likes or dislikes but that is not above the interest of the national women's team," the 1983 World Cup winning captain told PTI.

2. Kapil happy with big names

Kapil said it was a "very positive" sign that big time coaches wanted to work with the women's team. "Look at the names who applied. Gary Kirsten, who coached India to World Cup. Venkatesh Prasad, who was Indian men's team bowling coach. Raman has earned respect from everyone with his technical knowledge. If anyone has problem with these names, then he/she doesn't have best interest of Indian cricket in mind," said Kapil.

3. Kapil bats for Harmanpreet, Mithali

"Just tell me where was women's cricket at least 10 years back. Who raised the profile? It's the players like Mithali and Harman. They have raised it to such a level that even someone like me, who didn't keep a track of what was happening a decade back, wanted to contribute," Kapil said.

4. Why did Kapil associate with the panel

"Tell me one thing. Myself, Anshu and Shantha, we all have other commitments also. When we were approached, we agreed because all of us thought that we would be able to make a difference. Is it a fair thing to rake up controversy and derail the development that has happened over the years?" he said.